The pop superstar, who was not in Vancouver to accept her awards, won four out of the five Junos she was nominated for, including Artist, Single ("Exes"), Album and Pop Album of the Year ( Think Later ).

bbno$ took home the coveted TikTok JUNO Fan Choice Award but it was Tate McRae who mopped up at the 2025 Juno Awards.

Other big winners on the night included Nemahsis, who won Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year and Alternative Album of the Year (Verbathim), The Beaches, who were awarded Group of the Year, and Josh Ross, who won Country Album of the Year (Complicated).

Check out iHeartRadio Canada's full coverage of the 2025 Juno Awards here.

See the full list of winners below.

TikTok JUNO Fan Choice Award

bbno$

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Josh Ross

Karan Aujla

Les Cowboys Fringants

Preston Pablo

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Weeknd

Single of the Year

"Single Again," Josh Ross

"Winning Speech," Karan Aujla

"Why Why Why," Shawn Mendes

"exes," Tate McRae

"Timeless," the Weeknd and Playboi Carti

Album of the Year

Inuktitut, Elisapie

Complicated, Josh Ross

Submergé, Roxane Bruneau

Undisputed, Sukha

Think Later, Tate McRae

Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year

Alexander Stewart

AP Dhillon

AR Paisley

Chris Grey

EKKSTACY

Nemahsis

Owen Riegling

Sukha

Tony Ann

Zeina

Artist of the Year

Josh Ross

Kaytranada

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Weeknd

Group of the Year

Crash Adams

Mother Mother

Spiritbox

Sum 41

The Beaches

Classical Album of the Year (Solo Artist)

Signature Philip Glass, Angèle Dubeau

Messiaen, Barbara Hannigan

Freezing, Emily D'Angelo

Butterfly Lightning Shakes the Earth, India Gailey

Williams Violin Concerto No. 1; Bernstein Serenade, James Ehnes

Classical Album of the Year

Known to Dreamers: Black Voices in Canadian Art Song, Canadian Art Song Project

Rituæls, collectif9

East Is East, Infusion Baroque

Marie Hubert: Fille du Roy, Karina Gauvin

Kevin Lau: Under a Veil of Stars, St. John–Mercer–Park Trio

Classical Album of the Year (Large Ensemble)

Ispiciwin, Luminous Voices

Alikeness, Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra Sinfonia, conducted by Mark Fewer featuring Aiyun Huang, Deantha Edmunds and Mark Fewer

Sibelius 2 & 5, Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Schoenberg: Pelleas und Melisande & Verklärte Nacht, Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Rafael Payare

Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Gustavo Gimeno featuring Marc-André Hamelin and Nathalie Forget

Jazz Album of the Year (Solo)

Montreal Jazz Series 1 (Échanges Synaptiques), André Leroux

The Head of a Mouse, Audrey Ochoa

Portrait of Right Now, Jocelyn Gould

Slice of Life, Larnell Lewis

The Antrim Coast, Mark Kelso

Jazz Album of the Year (Group)

Time Will Tell, Andy Milne and Unison

Reverence, Carn Davidson 9

Harbour, Christine Jensen Jazz Orchestra

Gravity, Jeremy Ledbetter Trio

Jaya, Raagaverse

Vocal Jazz Album of the Year

Oh Mother, Andrea Superstein

Hello! How Are You?, Caity Gyorgy

Winter Song, Kellylee Evans

Wintersongs, Laila Biali

Magpie, Sarah Jerrom

Instrumental Album of the Year

Disaster Pony, Disaster Pony

Distant Places, Eric Bearclaw

Ginger Beef, Ginger Beef

Memory palace, Intervals

Confluencias, Lara Wong & Melón Jimenez

Blues Album of the Year

This Old Life, Big Dave McLean

New Orleans Sessions, Blue Moon Marquee

Yeah!, David Gogo

Samantha King and the Midnight Outfit, Samantha King & the Midnight Outfit

One Guitar Woman, Sue Foley

Traditional Roots Album of the Year



Hemispheres, Inn Echo

Retro Man ... More and More (Expanded Edition), Jake Vaadeland

Domino!, La Bottine Souriante

The Road Back Home (Live), Loreena McKennitt

At the End of the Day, Sylvia Tyson



Contemporary Roots Album of the Year



Anniversary, Abigail Lapell

For Eden, Boy Golden

Things Were Never Good if They're Not Good Now, Donovan Woods

Pathways, Julian Taylor

Strange Medicine, Kaïa Kater

Country Album of the Year

The Compass Project: West Album, Brett Kissel

Dallas Smith, Dallas Smith

Complicated, Josh Ross

Nobody's Born with a Broken Heart, MacKenzie Porter

Going Home, Tyler Joe Miller

Adult Alternative Album of the Year

Inuktitut, Elisapie

Revelation, Leif Vollebekk

Healing Power, Terra Lightfoot

We were born here, what's your excuse?, the Secret Beach

Never Better, Wild Rivers

Alternative Album of the Year

When a Thought Grows Wings, Luna Li

Verbathim, Nemahsis

Magpie, Peach Pit

What's the Point, Ruby Waters

Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden, Valley

Rock Album of the Year

Pages, Big Wreck

Vices, JJ Wilde

Grief Chapter, Mother Mother

Set Your Pussy Free, NOBRO

Heaven :x: Hell, Sum 41

Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year

Beyond the Reach of the Sun, Anciients

PowerNerd, Devin Townsend

Fire, Kittie

The Fear of Fear, Spiritbox

Ultrapower, Striker

Adult Contemporary Album of the Year

Roses, Aphrose

Boundless Possibilities, Celeigh Cardinal

Transitions, Kellie Loder

Songs of Love & Death, Maddee Ritter

Lovers' Gothic, Maïa Davies

Pop Album of the Year

Bleeding heart, Alexander Stewart

If this is it…, Jamie Fine

Anywhere But Here, Preston Pablo

Shawn, Shawn Mendes

Think Later, Tate McRae

Dance Recording of the Year

"Uh Huh," DijahSB

"No Time," Interplanetary Criminal featuring SadBoi

"Give in to you," Rezz, Virtual Riot featuring One True God

"Call Me When," So Sus

Foul Taste, Wawa

Underground Dance Single of the Year

"Bamboo," Ciel

"Keepsake," Destrata

"Distant Memories," Hernan Cattaneo, Hicky & Kalo

"La Vérité," Jesse Mac Cormack, Charlie Houston, Brö

"WTP," Suray Sertin

Electronic Album of the Year

Honey, Caribou

Union, Èbony

Love, Care, Kindness & Hope, Fred Everything

Timeless, Kaytranada

This But More, Priori

Rap Single of the Year

"People," Classified

"Double the Fun," Haviah Mighty

"Shut Up," Jessie Reyez

"BBE," Snotty Nose Rez Kids

"Hier encore," Souldia, Lost

Rap Album/EP of the Year

96 Miles from Bethlehem, Belly

Luke's View, Classified

The Flower That Knew, DijahSB

See You When I See You, Dom Vallie

RED FUTURE, Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year

"Limbo," Aqyila

"The Worst," Benita

Cyan Blue, Charlotte Day Wilson

"Halfway Broken," Luna Elle

VELVET SOUL, TheHonestGuy

Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year

"Bloom," Aqyila

NOIRE, Avenoir

FOR THE BOY IN ME, Dylan Sinclair

LOONY, LOONY

Eastend Confessions, Zeina

Reggae Recording of the Year

Destiny, Lee "Scratch" Perry & Bob Riddim

Born to Be Free, Exco Levi

Fallback, King Cruff & Runkus

Sky's the Limit, Skystar

"Rise," Tonya P

Children's Album of the Year

Shun Beh Nats'ujeh: We Are Healing Through Songs, Kym Gouchie

Penny Penguin, Raffi & Good Lovelies

Riley Rocket: Songs from Season One, Riley Rocket and Megablast

Buon Appetito, Walk off the Earth, Romeo Eats

Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro "Rhyme Travellers," Young Maestro

Comedy Album of the Year

Wonder Woman, Courtney Gilmour

Honourable Intentions, Debra DiGiovanni

Popcorn, Ivan Decker

Sad Witch, Jess Salomon

Down with Tech, Nathan Macintosh

Traditional Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year

New Comings, Black Bear Singers

Winston & I, Brianna Lizotte

Travelling Home, Cree Confederation

REZilience, Northern Cree

Ostesihtowin-"Brotherhood," Young Spirit

Contemporary Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year

Precious Diamonds, Adrian Sutherland

Boundless Possibilities, Celeigh Cardinal

"Brown Man," Sebastian Gaskin

RED FUTURE, Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Pretty Red Bird, Tia Wood

Francophone Album of the Year

Aliocha Schneider, Aliocha Schneider

Demain il fera beau, Fredz

Toutes les rues sont silencieuses, Jay Scøtt

Abracadabra, Klô Pelgag

Pub Royal, Les Cowboys Fringants

Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year

Elenee., Elenee

My Foundation, Jordan St. Cyr

Restore, Ryan Ofei

Miracle in the Making, Tehillah Worship

Hymns Alive (Live), Toronto Mass Choir

Global Music Album of the Year

Aarambh, Abby V

Kanzafula, Ahmed Moneka

Malak, Didon

Dankoroba, Djely Tapa

Niebla, Ramon Chicharron

South Asian Music Recording of the Year

The Brownprint, AP Dhillon

"Coolin," Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga, Jazzy B

Love Like That, Jonita Gandhi

"Tauba Tauba" (from Bad Newz), Karan Aujla

Arul, Yanchan Produced, Sandeep Narayan

Album Artwork of the Year

Erik M. Grice (art director), Vanessa Elizabeth Heins (photographer): Chandler, Wyatt C. Louis

Gabriel Noel Altrows (art director, illustrator): Good Kid 4, Good Kid

Kee Avil, Jacqueline Beaumont (art director), Fatine-Violette Sabiri (photographer): Spine, Kee Avil

Keenan Gregory (art director): Altruistic, Royal Tusk

Kevin Hearn, Lauchlan Reid (art director), Antoine Jean Moonen (designer), Lauchlan Reid (illustrator): Basement Days, the Glacials

Music Video of the Year

"Human," Adrian Villagomez (Apashe & Wasiu)

"Nasty," Jonah Haber (Tinashe)

"Gravity," Jorden Lee (Sean Leon)

"Name of God," Mustafa

"Jump Cut," Winston Hacking (Corridor)

Jack Richardson Producer of the Year

Aaron Paris

Akeel Henry

Evan Blair

Jack Rochon

Shawn Everett

Recording Engineer of the Year

George Seara

Hill Kourkoutis

Mitch McCarthy

Serban Ghenea

Shawn Everett

Classical Composition of the Year

Angmalukisaa, Deantha Edmunds

The fog in our poise, Gabriel Dharmoo

L'écoute du perdu : III. « Voix jetées », Keiko Devaux

Dark Flower, Linda Catlin Smith

String Quartet No. 4 "Insects and Machines," Vivian Fung

Songwriter of the Year

The Weeknd

AP Dhillon

Jessie Reyez

Mustafa

Nemahsis

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Performer)

Evan Blair

Lowell

Nathan Ferraro

Shaun Frank

Tobias Jesso Jr.