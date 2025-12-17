Bebe Rexha has assigned a mission to her fans: find her a baby daddy.

On X, the 36-year-old singer posted that she is currently looking to settle down and she would like help from her fans to find the right man.

"Rexhars. You have a mission. Find me a baby daddy," Rexha wrote.

She then laid out some guidelines, stating, "Here is what I’m looking for: Looks: I’m ok with a 6 or 7 (personality is key for me). Height: I don’t need someone tall just be taller than me. 5’8 and up. Job: must be successful and not a moocher. Must be richer than me or equal. (I don’t pay for men or do 50/50) Someone who has a good personality. Good morals and is smart and driven."

Rexha then signed off with, "Send me options 💜"

One fan took her up on it and replied, "should i pair you up with my dad," to which she answered, "Yes."

So the hunt is underway.

Just last month, Rexha tweeted out that she was "currently accepting applications for cuffing season."

See her post below.