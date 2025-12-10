Previously in 2013, Beyoncé served as the honorary chair, while Nicole Kidman co-chairs for the third time (2003, 2005), and Venus Williams follows her sister Serena, who served as co-chair in 2019. Anna Wintour has been the lead chairperson of the Gala event since 1995.

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour have been named the co-chairs for the 2026 Met Gala, which takes place on May 4, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 2026 Met Gala will mark the first time Beyoncé has attended the annual event since 2016's “Manus x Machina” gala in which she wore Givenchy Haute Couture.

Also announced was the 2026 Met Gala host committee, led by co-chairs Anthony Vaccarello, Yves Saint Laurent’s creative director, and Zoë Kravitz. Other members include Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, Yseult.

Next year's dress code has yet to be revealed, however, the theme for the gala will follow the spring's exhibition titled "Costume Art.” Curated by Andrew Bolton, the exhibition addresses “the centrality of the dressed body in the museum’s vast collection by pairing paintings, sculptures, and other objects spanning the 5,000 years of art represented in the Met, alongside historical and contemporary garments from the Costume Institute."

