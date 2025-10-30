Billie Eilish was honoured at the WSJ Innovator Awards last night (October 29) with the Music Innovator Award. During her acceptance speech she called on the world's wealthiest people to donate part of their fortune to those in need.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help in our country,” Eilish said from the podium. “I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things and give it to some people that need it. Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you are a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but give your money away, shorties.”