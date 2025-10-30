Billie Eilish was honoured at the WSJ Innovator Awards last night (October 29) with the Music Innovator Award. During her acceptance speech she called on the world's wealthiest people to donate part of their fortune to those in need.
“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help in our country,” Eilish said from the podium. “I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things and give it to some people that need it. Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you are a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but give your money away, shorties.”
Although she didn't specifically name names or point fingers, some billionaires attending the event included filmmaker George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, who was also honoured with the Innovator of the Year Award for her work advancing science to cure and prevent diseases.
Eilish herself has donated $11.5 million USD from the proceeds she raised via her recent Hit Me Hard and Soft tour. The money will go to the Changemaker program, which supports important organizations, projects, and voices dedicated to climate justice, reducing carbon pollution, and supporting crucial environmental work.
Watch her acceptance speech below.
Billie talking to billionaires about donating money for causes during her speech at the @WSJ Innovator Awards tonight in New York! 💙 pic.twitter.com/GY5aUQRIdU— Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) October 30, 2025