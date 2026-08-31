Billie Eilish Officiates Her Brother Finneas’ Wedding

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, and Claudia Sulewski attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Musician Finneas (O’Connell) married his long-time partner Claudia Sulewski in Montecito, CA on Saturday (August 29). The private ceremony was officiated by his sister, Billie Eilish.

The 11-time Grammy winner and CYKLAR Skincare founder exchanged nuptials at the San Ysidro Ranch, with their dogs, Peaches and Moose, by their side, TMZ reports.

According to Vogue, Sulewski wore four different dresses designed by Oscar de la Renta for the event.

Among the famous friends to attend the wedding, were O’Connell’s parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, Eilish’s boyfriend Nat Wolff, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Rebecca Black, Nina Dobrev, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Devon Lee Carlson, Emma Chamberlain, Rachel Sennot, Stassie Karanikolaou, Jesse Jo Stark, Jason Sudeikis and Carter Gregory.

The couple first met via a dating app in 2018, and announced their engagement on September 24, 2025 in a joint Instagram post.

Finneas wrote his song “Claudia” about his now wife, and featured her in his music video for “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa,” which Sulewski starred in and directed.