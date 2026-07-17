Birmingham Declares July 22 ‘Ozzy Day’ in Honour of Ozzy Osbourne

July 22 is officially Ozzy Day.

The city of Birmingham has announced it will honour Ozzy Osbourne, "one of its greatest cultural icons," with a day of festivities to mark one year since his passing.

Osbourne died on July 22, 2025 from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and an acute myocardial infarction, better known as a heart attack. At the time he had been battling coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction as contributing joint causes. He was 76.

According to a press release, the city will host “a free programme of live music, public art, special performances and shared moments celebrating the life, legacy and Birmingham roots of the Prince of Darkness.”

The city will transform locations across the city into a living tribute to Ozzy, highlighting the places that helped shape his story, including the Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge, Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, Birmingham New Street Station, Bullring, Selfridges and Martineau Place.

Additionally there will be performances by Bostin Brass, the five-piece brass band that performed at his funeral procession, as well as members of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO).

The Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery will also host the exhibit, Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero, including the metal god’s iconic throne.

“Ozzy Day is a fantastic example of Birmingham working together to celebrate the legendary Ozzy Osbourne,” said Sam Watson, Chair Central BID in a statement. “By bringing together businesses, cultural organisations and public spaces, we’re creating a city centre wide experience that encourages people to celebrate the legacy of a truly global, Birmingham-born icon.”

More information can be found here.