Blink-182 Partner with PAC-MAN for 25th Anniversary of ‘Take Off Your Pants And Jacket’

Blink-182 are teaming up with 1980s video game icon PAC-MAN for a limited edition merch collection to celebrate the band’s 25th anniversary of Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. — Blink-182 are teaming up with 1980s video game icon PAC-MAN for a limited edition merch collection to celebrate the band’s 25th anniversary of Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.

A partnership between the band and Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., the collaboration includes exclusive collectible merchandise that will only be available at Comic-Con in the band’s hometown of San Diego, CA between July 23 and 26.

Among the items to purchase will be a limited-edition, numbered blink-182 x PAC-MAN Comic-Con vinyl produced by Blood Records, and a special blink-182 version of the PAC-MAN x 7-Eleven T-shirt worn by Mark Hoppus at Coachella 2023.

Comic-Con will have a dedicated blink-182 x PAC-MAN booth that includes a “stylized animated depiction of the band along with co-branded arcade cabinets and a claw machine with PAC-MAN plush and other blink-182 items as prizes.”

Blink-182 also have a separate collection of merch commemorating the album’s anniversary on their official website, including a diecast model car of the van from “The Rock Show” video, a hilarious set of bumper stickers, and a line of apparel.