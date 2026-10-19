Bon Jovi Announces Tour Dates for 2027

Bon Jovi have announced dates across Australia, the UK and North America as part of their Forever Tour.

Following sold-out residencies at Madison Square Garden in New York City and Wembley Stadium in London this summer, the legendary rock band will kick off their 2027 tour with two dates in Australia in March, then make one stop in London before heading to North America to play East Rutherford, NJ, Chicago, IL, Foxborough, MA and finally Toronto, their only Canadian date.

An artist presale will begin on Wednesday, October 28 at 10:00AM local time, with the general onsale following on Friday, October 30 at 10:00AM local time.

“The ‘Forever Tour’ has been an incredible celebration of the music and the fans who have been with us all these years,” said Jon Bon Jovi in a statement. “From Madison Square Garden to Scotland, Ireland, and England, the energy and joy we shared with our fans this summer was something truly special. To look out and see thousands of faces singing along with us, night after night, is something we’ll never take for granted. We’re grateful for every one of you, and now we’re taking that celebration around the world in 2027, with more cities, more countries, and a whole lot more nights to remember. We can’t wait to see you out there!”

Bon Jovi Forever Tour dates:

3/4 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

3/11 Sydney Olympic Park, Australia - Accor Stadium

6/24 London, UK - BST Hyde Park

7/15 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

7/21 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field Stadium

7/28 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

8/4 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium