Appearing on Global's The Morning Show , the 65-year-old wasted no time expressing his admiration for the "political life" of Canadians who he feels are "coming together, showing the world how to do it."

U2 frontman Bono is praising Canada following the election of Prime Minister Mark Carney last month.

“I was always a fan of your mosaic, your culture, your kind of reason, and never more so than now," Bono admitted to the hosts.

In his acclaim, Bono wasn't afraid to throw some shade at Carney's opposition, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, and his populist approach to politics.

“The whole world is in awe of what you’ve done, and thank you for getting together, putting all your politics aside, and not electing a populist,” he continued. “Competence turns out to be the rarest thing on the planet these days. A numerate, thoughtful, intelligent leadership. So thank you.”

Bono also took the opportunity to take a jab at U.S. president Donald Trump. “You got there. Fifty-one reasons to love Canada, I say," he added, while later referencing the "Elbows Up" slogan adopted while fighting Trump's tariff threats.

The 22-time Grammy Award winner is currently promoting his new Apple TV+ documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender, a reimagining of his one-man stage show in which he shares personal stories about his remarkable journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star.

Watch the interview below.