Brian May Slams AI For Badly Recreating Queen’s Album Cover, Warns of Destruction

Queen co-founder and guitarist Brian May warns that “we actually don’t need AI” after trying to recreate the cover of his band’s 1980 album, The Game.

On Instagram, May shared an image of poorly rendered version of the band from The Game’s cover photo (seen above) with a strongly worded caption.

“I just had to share this with you guys,” he wrote. “I asked Meta AI to show me what the cover of THE GAME album looked like. This is what it gave me ! Good job, eh ? So this is the kind of intelligence that will soon be ruling the world ??! Well, great.”

“Maybe this is the time to realise WE ACTUALLY DON’T NEED AI !!!” he continued. “But I’m now very serious.”

See the AI-generated image below.

The 79-year-old musician then expressed his concern over the data centres that are being constructed across the UK, half of which are being concentrated around London and the South East.

“I believe the price we are about to pay for this ‘inevitable’ development is way too high,” May said. “We must not allow these hideous Data Centres to be built in the UK. They will destroy our beautiful country, like they are already destroying beautiful America.”

He closed by pleading to British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, writing, “Dear Andy --- you must stop it now. Before it’s too late.”