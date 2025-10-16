In his book, You Thought You Knew (out October 21), Federline details his tumultuous two-year marriage to Spears, accusing her of neglecting their two sons and partying too hard with Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton, using cocaine while she breastfed, and unpredictable and erratic behaviour around the children.

In an excerpt published by the New York Times, Federline writes that their sons Sean Preston and Jayden James “would awaken sometimes at night to find [Spears] standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep – ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ – with a knife in her hand. Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.”

While Federline admits he has not spoken to Spears in years, he weighs in on the "Save Britney" movement that helped bring her controversial conservatorship to an end in 2021. Admtting that it “started from a good place,” the 47-year-old writes, “All those people who put so much effort into that should now put the same energy into the ‘Save Britney’ movement. Because this is no longer about freedom. It’s about survival.”

“This situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible,” he continues. “It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

In response to these claims, Spears' reps have issued a statement, writing, “With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir.”

Spears herself has also spoken up, accusing Federline of "gaslighting" on X, while explaining that she does have a complicated relationship with her sons.

"The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting," Spears writes. "I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life. Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available."

She also called out her ex-husband for merely trying to sell copies of his book while also attempting to hurt her.

"Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," Spears added. "I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking. I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same."