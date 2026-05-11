Britney Spears has posted an optimistic message, reflecting on her "spiritual journey," after being arrested and eventually charged in March for a single misdemeanor count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and at least one drug.
On Instagram, the 44-year-old singer shared a photo of herself holding an albino ball python, writing, "Went to the pet store with my kids and look at what what a beautiful baby snake this is… snakes are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck…"
"I’m so damn thankful to my friends and so many new beautiful people I have met through my spiritual journey… all a blessing in disguise…" she wrote. "I still have to learn how to be kind to myself and the way I speak to myself… It’s a never ending journey and sometimes I just stop, look up and say wow God I think that was you and smile on!!!!
Last week, Spears reached a plea deal with prosecutors, changing the charge to "wet reckless," which reduces a DUI charge to reckless driving involving alcohol.
Spears will serve 12 months probation, complete a three-month substance abuse program, and pay a $571 fine. As part of the deal she cannot possess drugs without a valid prescription. Any violations of these conditions could lead to a jail sentence for the 44-year-old singer.
See the post below.