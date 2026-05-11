On Instagram, the 44-year-old singer shared a photo of herself holding an albino ball python, writing, "Went to the pet store with my kids and look at what what a beautiful baby snake this is… snakes are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck…"

Britney Spears has posted an optimistic message, reflecting on her "spiritual journey," after being arrested and eventually charged in March for a single misdemeanor count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and at least one drug.

"I’m so damn thankful to my friends and so many new beautiful people I have met through my spiritual journey… all a blessing in disguise…" she wrote. "I still have to learn how to be kind to myself and the way I speak to myself… It’s a never ending journey and sometimes I just stop, look up and say wow God I think that was you and smile on!!!!

Last week, Spears reached a plea deal with prosecutors, changing the charge to "wet reckless," which reduces a DUI charge to reckless driving involving alcohol.

Spears will serve 12 months probation, complete a three-month substance abuse program, and pay a $571 fine. As part of the deal she cannot possess drugs without a valid prescription. Any violations of these conditions could lead to a jail sentence for the 44-year-old singer.

See the post below.