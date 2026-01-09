Britney Spears has admitted that she doesn't ever see herself performing in the U.S. again.

On Instagram, the 44-year-old singer shared a nostalgic photo from her performance of her ballad "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" at the 2002 American Music Awards.

In the caption, she discussed her (in)famous dancing videos she regularly posts on the platform, explaining, "I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life…"

Britney then dropped a bombshell, confessing that she plans to never perform another concert in her home country.

"I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons," she wrote. "But I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon."

She then praised her son, presumably Jayden Federline, who has reportedly launched a music career. "He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!!" Britney added. "God speed, little man!!!"

It's been years since Britney Spears performed anywhere. Her last appearance was in the U.S. at the Formula 1 Grand Prix Concert on October 21, 2018 in Austin, TX, as part of her "Piece of Me Tour."

See her post below.