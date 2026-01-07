The Romantic marks the 40-year-old singer-songwriter's first new album under his own name since 2016's 7x Grammy-winning 24K Magic . (In 2021 he and Anderson .Paak released An Evening with Silk Sonic under the name Silk Sonic.)

Bruno Mars has announced he is releasing his first new solo album in almost ten years. His fourth album, The Romantic , is set for release on February 27.

Mars followed up yesterday's news that his "album is done" with the album announcement on his socials, promising that we will hear new music from him this Friday, January 9.

According to Hits Daily Double, Mars worked with longtime collaborator Philip Lawrence on the album, which is not expected to feature any guest artists despite his recent hit collabs with Lady Gaga ("Die With A Smile") and Rosé ("APT.").

Fans can now pre-order the webstore exclusive vinyl edition of The Romantic over at brunomars.com, which comes with a red velvet dress sleeve and an eight-page booklet.

See the post below.