Supporting the Canadian rock legend for all dates except for Thunder Bay will be Lights.

Bryan Adams has announced more Canadian dates in 2026 for his Roll With The Punches Tour beginning August 24.

Adams, whose Roll With The Punches has been nominated for Rock Album of the Year at this month's JUNO Awards, will kick things off at the Amphitheatre Cogeco in Trois-Rivières, QC. From there he will also make stops in Kingston, Oshawa, Hamilton, London, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Dawson Creek and Penticton.

There are a number of presales taking place in advance of the general on sale, which begins Friday, March 6 at 10:00AM local time. More information can be found here.

See the full run of shows below.

2026 Roll With The Punches Tour Dates:

8/24 Amphitheatre Cogeco – Trois-Rivières, QC

8/25 Slush Puppie Place – Kingston, ON

8/26 Tribute Communities Centre – Oshawa, ON

8/28 TD Coliseum – Hamilton, ON

8/29 Canada Life Place – London, ON

8/31 Sudbury Arena – Sudbury, ON

9/1 GFL Memorial Gardens – Sault Ste. Marie, ON

9/3 Thunder Bay Community Auditorium – Thunder Bay, ON*

9/5 SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, SK

9/8 VisitLethbridge.com Arena – Lethbridge, AB

9/10 Marchant Crane Centrium at Westerner Park – Red Deer, AB

9/11 Ovintiv Events Centre – Dawson Creek, BC

9/13 South Okanagan Events Centre – Penticton, BC

*No support in Thunder Bay.