Bryan Adams Announces New Canadian-Themed Album ‘How’s It Goin’'

Bryan Adams has announced a brand new album, How’s It Goin’, set for release on November 6, 2026.

The 66-year-old singer-songwriter calls his 17th studio album “a deeply personal musical love letter to Canada” that draws “on country, folk and rock... and explores a distinctly Canadian musical landscape - at once expansive and intimate, cinematic and personal.”

According to a press release, How’s It Goin’ “began with a single song inspired by Canada’s east coast and grew into something much bigger: a collection of stories about the country he has called home throughout his life.”

In a statement, Adams says, “The idea was simply to make a record about Canada. It started with writing the song for the documentary Canada’s Wild Eastern Edge and after doing so much research, I was inspired to start writing more songs about Canada. Musically it took me somewhere a little different too, which made the whole thing exciting.”

The album features many clear references to Adams’s home country, such as first single “51st State,” “The Battle of Lundy’s Lane,” and his latest song, “The Ballad of Terry Fox,” a tribute to one of Canada’s most inspirational figures that will also feature in the forthcoming documentary film about Terry Fox, Run Terry Run.

Last week, Adams met up with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Thunder Bay, where they sat down for a discussion at a local Tim Hortons.

They later posed for a photo in front of the Terry Fox National Historic Monument.