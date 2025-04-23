Kicking off things in Kamloops, BC on September 11, Adams will play 40 cities across Canada and the U.S. throughout September and October.

Bryan Adams will be bringing his Roll With The Punches Tour to North America this fall.

In statement the BC native said, “I’m so thrilled to be announcing the North American leg of the Roll With The Punches Tour. We’ll be playing all the classics, some deep cuts, and sharing some brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album.”

Opening up the shows for the tour will be The Sheepdogs for all Canadian dates except Kelowna and Calgary, Amanda Marshall in Kelowna and Calgary only, and Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo for all U.S. dates.

A presale begins today at 10:00AM local time using the password PUNCHES25. The artist presale will happen on April 30 at 10:00AM EST. Fans can check Bryan’s social media for the code.

Also available will be select VIP packages that include a live Q&A where Adams and his band will talk music, the road, and more, as well as a an exclusive deluxe vinyl pressing of the new album.

More ticket info can be found here.

Don't forget to check out Bryan Adams Radio here or on the iHeartRadio app - 40 Years of Rock, hosted by Bryan Adams.

Roll With The Punches North American Tour Dates:

Thu Sep 11 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre*

Fri Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Sat Sep 13 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre*

Tue Sep 23 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre*

Wed Sep 24 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place+

Fri Sep 26 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome+

Sat Sep 27 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Sun Sep 28 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre*

Mon Sep 29 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre*

Thu Oct 2 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre*

Fri Oct 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

Sat Oct 4 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre*

Sun Oct 5 – Windsor, ON – Caesars*

Tue Oct 7 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre*

Wed Oct 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

Thu Oct 9 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre*

Sat Oct 11 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre*

Sun Oct 12 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre*

Wed Oct 15 – St. John's, NL – Mary Brown’s Centre*

Sat Oct 25 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^

Sun Oct 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^

Wed Oct 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

Thu Oct 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

Sat Nov 1 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena^

Sun Nov 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena^

Mon Nov 3 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena^

Wed Nov 5 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center^

Thu Nov 6 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena^

Fri Nov 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

Sun Nov 9 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live^

Mon Nov 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Thu Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

Sat Nov 15 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena^

Sun Nov 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena^

Tue Nov 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Wed Nov 19 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center^

Fri Nov 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^

Sat Nov 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center^

Mon Nov 24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Wed Nov 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

* with The Sheepdogs

^ with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

+ with Amanda Marshall