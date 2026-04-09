With all seven members - Jin, SUGA, j-hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook - in attendance, the appearance also breaks a record for most wings of death consumed in one episode.

BTS have become the first ever full K-pop group to appear on First We Feast's popular spicy chicken wing eating series, Hot Ones .

Earlier this week, host Sean Evans teased that the Season 29 finale featured the largest table the studio has ever seen, and noted that 80 wings on the table would be a new Hot Ones record.

Of course, BTS are no strangers to food. At one point during the show, after tasting a wing that reminds them of Korean fried chicken, RM schools the host on JMT (aka "jon-mat-taeng"), which is Korean slang for "super tasty."

Evans also gets renowned chef Jungkook to share his recipe for tteokbokki, who explains that "it all comes down to how well you boil the rice cakes. Thats important."

"The simplest way is to boil the rice cake with the sauce ingredients. As long as you boil the rice cake and sauce it'll taste good," he adds, noting green onions add extra flavour.

Other things discussed Evans asks include how the official theme song of the 1988 Summer Olympics inspired their new album, Arirang, their regimen for dealing with puffy faces the day after three-hour concerts, and which anime opening song bangs the hardest.

And we don't want to spoil anything, but one of the Bangtan Boys does freak out a little after wing #7, requesting extra bottles of milk and switching to a bowl of ice cream instead. Though we can confirm that a last dab is had by all seven.

Watch it all unfold below.