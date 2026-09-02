BTS, Dua Lipa & Tame Impala Rumoured To Be Headlining Coachella 2027

The “who’s playing Coachella” rumour mill is in full swing, and the headliners for 2027’s festival have reportedly been leaked.

According to Hits Daily Double, sources say the organizers at AEG/Goldenvoice are expected to announce Tame Impala and Dua Lipa, as well as dance act Fred again..

Tame Impala has previously headlined the festival back in 2019, and performed in 2011, 2013 and 2015. Dua Lipa, however, has never performed a solo set, though she did make a guest appearance alongside Martin Garrix to perform their song “Scared to Be Lonely” back in 2017.

Of course, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker co-wrote and co-produced Dua Lipa’s 2024 album Radical Optimism, so a guest appearance in either or both sets could very well take place.

BTS is the other headliner organizers are keen to lock up. Currently playing the final dates of their ARIRANG World Tour’s North American leg in Los Angeles, the K-pop superstars will have long finished their live commitments by the time Coachella happens. (Tame Impala’s Parker has also collaborated with BTS on their track “Merry Go Round.)

AEG/Goldenvoice have had their sites set on a BTS headlining performance at Coachella for years now. However, it will require the group to rework their production, which has revolved around using a custom 360-degree stage.

Other names being batted around in the report include Miley, who reportedly turned it down, SZA, Oasis and Radiohead, though the two UK rock bands are considered unlikely at this point.

Coachella 2027 is set to happen over the weekends of April 9-11 and 16-18 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.