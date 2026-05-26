BTS, Sabrina Carpenter, sombr & KATSEYE All Win Big At 2026 American Music Awards

Jung Kook, V, Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin and Jeongjin Park of BTS accept the Artist of the Year award onstage at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images)

BTS took home Artist of The Year honours for the second time at the 2026 American Music Awards, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Monday night (May 25).

Along with two more awards for Best Male K-Pop Artist and Song of the Summer (“SWIM”), the Korean superstars gave an electrifying performance of their song “Hooligan.” The group took a night off from their ARIRANG World Tour, which is set to continue tomorrow night down the street at the Allegiant Stadium.

Other big winners on the night:

Sabrina Carpenter - Best Female Pop Artist, Album of the Year and Best Pop Album (Man’s Best Friend)

KATSEYE - New Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Pop Artist and Best Music Video (“Gnarly”)

sombr - Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist, Best Rock/Alternative Song (“back to friends”) and Best Rock/Alternative Album (I Barely Know Her)

Cardi B - Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Hip-Hop Song (“ErrTime”) and Best Hip-Hop Album (AM I THE DRAMA?).

52nd American Music Awards List of Winners

Artist of the Year: BTS

New Artist of the Year: KATSEYE

Album of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter Man’s Best Friend

Song of the Year: HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) “Golden”

Collaboration of the Year: PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson “Stateside”

Social Song of the Year: Tyla “CHANEL”

Best Music Video: KATSEYE “Gnarly”

Best Soundtrack: KPop Demon Hunters

Tour of the Year: Shakira “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”

Breakout Tour: Benson Boone “American Heart World Tour”

Breakthrough Album of the Year: Zara Larsson Midnight Sun

Best Throwback Song: Black Eyed Peas “Rock That Body”

Best Vocal Performance: HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) “Golden”

Song of the Summer: BTS “SWIM”

Best Male Pop Artist: Justin Bieber

Best Female Pop Artist: Sabrina Carpenter

Breakthrough Pop Artist: KATSEYE

Best Pop Song: HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) “Golden”

Best Pop Album: Sabrina Carpenter Man’s Best Friend

Best Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Best Female Country Artist: Ella Langley

Best Country Duo or Group: Zac Brown Band

Breakthrough Country Artist: Sam Barber

Best Country Song: Ella Langley “Choosin’ Texas”

Best Country Album: Megan Moroney Cloud 9

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B

Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist: Monaleo

Best Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B “ErrTime”

Best Hip-Hop Album: Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?

Best Male R&B Artist: Bruno Mars

Best Female R&B Artist: SZA

Breakthrough R&B Artist: Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song: Bruno Mars “I Just Might”

Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars The Romantic

Best Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Best Female Latin Artist: Shakira

Best Latin Duo or Group: Fuerza Regida

Breakthrough Latin Artist: Kapo

Best Latin Song: Bad Bunny “NUEVAYoL”

Best Latin Album: KAROL G Tropicoqueta

Best Rock/Alternative Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist: sombr

Best Rock/Alternative Song: SOMBR “back to friends”

Best Rock/Alternative Album: SOMBR I Barely Know Her

Best Dance/Electronic Artist: David Guetta

Best Male K-Pop Artist: BTS

Best Female K-Pop Artist: TWICE

Best Afrobeats Artist: Tyla