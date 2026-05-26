BTS, Sabrina Carpenter, sombr & KATSEYE All Win Big At 2026 American Music Awards

BTS took home Artist of The Year honours for the second time at the 2026 American Music Awards, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Monday night (May 25).
Along with two more awards for Best Male K-Pop Artist and Song of the Summer (“SWIM”), the Korean superstars gave an electrifying performance of their song “Hooligan.” The group took a night off from their ARIRANG World Tour, which is set to continue tomorrow night down the street at the Allegiant Stadium.
Other big winners on the night:
Sabrina Carpenter - Best Female Pop Artist, Album of the Year and Best Pop Album (Man’s Best Friend)
KATSEYE - New Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Pop Artist and Best Music Video (“Gnarly”)
sombr - Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist, Best Rock/Alternative Song (“back to friends”) and Best Rock/Alternative Album (I Barely Know Her)
Cardi B - Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Hip-Hop Song (“ErrTime”) and Best Hip-Hop Album (AM I THE DRAMA?).
52nd American Music Awards List of Winners
Artist of the Year: BTS
New Artist of the Year: KATSEYE
Album of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter Man’s Best Friend
Song of the Year: HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) “Golden”
Collaboration of the Year: PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson “Stateside”
Social Song of the Year: Tyla “CHANEL”
Best Music Video: KATSEYE “Gnarly”
Best Soundtrack: KPop Demon Hunters
Tour of the Year: Shakira “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”
Breakout Tour: Benson Boone “American Heart World Tour”
Breakthrough Album of the Year: Zara Larsson Midnight Sun
Best Throwback Song: Black Eyed Peas “Rock That Body”
Best Vocal Performance: HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) “Golden”
Song of the Summer: BTS “SWIM”
Best Male Pop Artist: Justin Bieber
Best Female Pop Artist: Sabrina Carpenter
Breakthrough Pop Artist: KATSEYE
Best Pop Song: HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) “Golden”
Best Pop Album: Sabrina Carpenter Man’s Best Friend
Best Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
Best Female Country Artist: Ella Langley
Best Country Duo or Group: Zac Brown Band
Breakthrough Country Artist: Sam Barber
Best Country Song: Ella Langley “Choosin’ Texas”
Best Country Album: Megan Moroney Cloud 9
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B
Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist: Monaleo
Best Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B “ErrTime”
Best Hip-Hop Album: Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?
Best Male R&B Artist: Bruno Mars
Best Female R&B Artist: SZA
Breakthrough R&B Artist: Leon Thomas
Best R&B Song: Bruno Mars “I Just Might”
Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars The Romantic
Best Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Best Female Latin Artist: Shakira
Best Latin Duo or Group: Fuerza Regida
Breakthrough Latin Artist: Kapo
Best Latin Song: Bad Bunny “NUEVAYoL”
Best Latin Album: KAROL G Tropicoqueta
Best Rock/Alternative Artist: Twenty One Pilots
Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist: sombr
Best Rock/Alternative Song: SOMBR “back to friends”
Best Rock/Alternative Album: SOMBR I Barely Know Her
Best Dance/Electronic Artist: David Guetta
Best Male K-Pop Artist: BTS
Best Female K-Pop Artist: TWICE
Best Afrobeats Artist: Tyla