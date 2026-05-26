BTS Team Up With Oreo for Limited Edition Hotteok-Flavoured Cookie

The OREO Brand & BTS Movement is On! Introducing the Limited-Edition OREO & BTS Cookies (CNW Group/Mondelēz International, Inc.)

BTS and Oreo have teamed up for limited edition Oreo & BTS Cookies, a purple-coloured, brown-sugar–pancake-flavoured Oreo created by BTS and dedicated to BTS fans.

In a press release issued by Oreo manufacturer Mondelēz International, Inc., the partnership sees the two sides turn the “iconic cookie and delicious flavour into a global conversation that brings our playfulness to life, sparks fan excitement, and ultimately leads culture.”

The Oreo & BTS Cookies are “filled with a sweet creme that remixes the flavours of hotteok, a warm, brown sugar–stuffed pancake popular in Korean street food markets."

“For Oreo to be the first snacking brand we’ve collaborated with globally is a huge honour. We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now Oreo is helping us share a taste of home with the world,” said BTS in a statement. “We’re just so proud to add our own chapter to Oreo’s amazing story.”

Coinciding with the group’s 13th anniversary, the cookies feature 13 unique embossments BTS designed for their fans, including the band member names, a BTS light stick, and three Oreo cookies that form a special message to BTS fans.

Fans can collect all of the limited-edition Oreo & BTS Cookies to unveil a message.

“This collaboration is a perfect example of how the Oreo brand continues to show up at the center of culture in bold, playful and unexpected ways,” said Peter Verlinden, Director Cookies, Mondelēz Canada. “BTS brought so much heart and intention into creating these cookies, from sharing a taste of their Korean roots through the hotteok-inspired flavour to designing special embossments dedicated to their fans. We can’t wait for Canadians to experience this one-of-a-kind Oreo cookie and join the global movement celebrating BTS and their fandom.”

The limited edition Oreo & BTS Cookies will be available for presale starting on June 1st at 12:00AM EST at amazon.ca. They will then begin rolling out at retailers starting on June 8, 2026, and will be available only for a limited time, while supplies last.