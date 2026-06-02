BTS, Zara Larsson, Benson Boone to Play 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The lineup for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One has been announced, with BTS, Zara Larsson, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson and more set to take the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on September 18 and 19.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the epic two-night event will also feature performances by Cardi B, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, Weezer, plus more names to be announced.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at AXS.com on Friday, June 12 at 2:00PM EST. Both single day tickets and two-day passes will be available.

More information can be found here.