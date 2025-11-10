The "Takin' It Back Tour" will kick off on May 26 at Avenir Centre in Moncton, NB, marking the first time in 23 years that the duo will use the band's name. They reclaimed "The Guess Who" name in 2024 following a long-running dispute with former bandmates Garry Peterson and Jim Kale.

Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman have announced a tour as The Guess Who for 2026.

Other cities on the tour include Halifax, Laval, Toronto, Hamilton, London, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Vancouver. Joining them as the support act will be Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles.

The tour comes just weeks after the two rock legends were nominated for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame alongside Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, Kenny Loggins, Pink, Sarah McLachlan, David Byrne, and Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss.

A presale begins Tuesday, November 11 at 10:00AM local time, with the general onsale taking place Friday, November 14 at 10:00AM local time More info can be found here.

The Guess Who "Takin' It Back" tour dates:

5/26 @ Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

5/27 @ Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

5/29 @ Laval, QC - Place Bell

5/30 @ Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

6/1 @ Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

6/2 @ London, ON - Canada Life Place

6/5 @ Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

6/6 @ Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

6/8 @ Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

6/10 @ Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

7/19 @ Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

8/23 @ Vancouver, BC - The Pacific National Exhibition