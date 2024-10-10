Produced by Vizio and streaming free on its service, WatchFree+, sometime in early 2025, the exclusive, unscripted series will see Rossdale host celebrity guests in his swanky home for "intimate cooking sessions, candid conversations, and, of course, music."

Bush frontman and '90s alt-rock icon Gavin Rossdale will be welcoming famous friends into his abode to cook dinner and chat for a new TV series called Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles .

Some of the celebrity guests set to appear include tennis legend Serena Williams, rapper/actor Common, actress Selma Blair, model/actress Brooke Shields, singer Sir Tom Jones and comedian Jack McBrayer.

“Our show is the culmination of a passionate team collaboration, coming together to make something truly special,” said Rossdale in a statement. “With Vizio and production partners Roundtable Entertainment and Bungalow Media + Entertainment, we’ve been able to bring my personal dream to life in what I hope is an innovative and entertaining show. I’ve found that cooking for people creates intimate and special moments and is a great conduit for deeper, meaningful conversations. Nothing brings me greater joy than connecting with friends and family over a fantastic meal that I’ve created just for them.”

Watch a trailer below where Rossdale serenades Williams with "Comedown," jams "It's Not Unusual" with Jones and pretends to be on a date with Blair.