Calvin Harris Announces First Ever North American Headlining Tour for 2027

Calvin Harris has announced that next year he will tour North America as a headlining act for the first time ever.

The Scottish DJ will kick off his 18-date tour in Boston at TD Garden on April 1, 2027. He will play four Canadian dates in total: Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on April 12, Montreal’s Bell Centre on April 16, Hamilton’s TD Coliseum on April 17 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on May 16.

Last week, billboards teasing a major announcement began popping up in major U.S. and Canadian cities that cited the Harris lyric, “I Feel So Close To You Right Now.”

Fans can now sign up here for access to the Artist presale, which starts on Tuesday, October 20 at 12:00PM EST local time. The general onsale begins Thursday, October 22 at 12:00PM EST local time. More info about all of the presales can be found here.

Calvin Harris 2027 North American Tour dates:

4/1 Boston, MA - TD Garden

4/2 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

4/8 Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

4/9 Brooklyn, NY - Barcalys Center

4/12 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

4/16 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

4/17 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

4/23 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

4/24 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

4/25 Austin, TX - Moody Center

4/29 St. Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena

4/30 Chicago, IL - United Center

5/5 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

5/7 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

5/14 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

5/16 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

5/21 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

5/27 Los Angeles, CA - KIA Forum