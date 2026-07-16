Cameron Whitcomb, Josh Ross Lead Nominations for 2026 CCMA Awards

Nominations for the 2026 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards have been announced, with Cameron Whitcomb and Josh Ross leading the way with seven nominations apiece.

The two country stars will face off in a number of categories including Entertainer of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans’ Choice, Male Artist of the Year, and Single of the Year.

Whitcomb has also been nominated for Alternative Country Album of the Year presented by National Music Centre and Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN, while Ross is nominated for Musical Collaboration of the Year and Video of the Year.

Other multiple nominees at the CCMAs include James Barker Band, Thelma & James and Tenille Townes, each with five.

See the full list of nominations below.

The 2026 CCMA Awards will take place at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK on September 19. The show will be available to watch exclusively on CTV, and stream on Crave through the live CTV channel.

Entertainer of the Year

James Barker Band

Brett Kissel

Owen Riegling

Josh Ross

Cameron Whitcomb

Ford F-150® Album of the Year

The Hard Way – Cameron Whitcomb

In the Feeling – Owen Riegling

Later Tonight – Josh Ross

Starting Over – Thelma & James

One of Us – James Barker Band

Fans’ Choice

Jade Eagleson

James Barker Band

Morgan Griffiths

Brett Kissel

Tyler Joe Miller

The Reklaws

Owen Riegling

Josh Ross

Josh Stumpf

Cameron Whitcomb

Female Artist of the Year

Madeline Merlo

Jess Moskaluke

Meghan Patrick

Sacha

Tenille Townes

Francophone Artist of the Year presented by Spotify

Francis Degrandpré

Fred Dionne

Gab Forest

Vince Lemire

Laurence St-Martin

Group or Duo of the Year

High Valley

James Barker Band

The Prairie States

The Reklaws

Thelma & James

Musical Collaboration of the Year

Backfire – Nate Haller x Tenille Townes

Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na) – Josh Ross & Akon

How Do You Miss Me – Dallas Smith feat. Alexandra Kay

Shooting Star – Sacha with Restless Road

Till The Wheels Fall Off – The Road Hammers feat. Tyler Connelly & Ian Thornley

Male Artist of the Year

Jade Eagleson

Tyler Joe Miller

Owen Riegling

Josh Ross

Cameron Whitcomb

Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year presented by FACTOR

Sully Burrows

Morgan Griffiths

Brock Phillips

Zach McPhee

Josh Stumpf

Alternative Country Album of the Year presented by National Music Centre

The Hard Way – Cameron Whitcomb

Starting Over – Thelma & James

The Acrobat – Tenille Townes

Chapter 1 – Shawnee Kish

Further From the Country – William Prince

Single of the Year

Backfire – Nate Haller x Tenille Townes

Bourbon – Morgan Griffiths

Hate How You Look – Josh Ross

Options – Cameron Whitcomb

You Didn’t Hear It From Me – James Barker Band

Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN

Alternate Ending – Maggie Chapman, Jake Etheridge, Josh Jenkins, MacKenzie Porter (Artist: Thelma & James)

Backfire – Michael August, Nate Hall, James Adam Shelley, Tenille Townes, Stuart Walker (Artist: Nate Haller x Tenille Townes)

Kingdom Of Fear – Jack Riley, Cal Shapiro, Nolan Winfield Sipe, Cameron Whitcomb (Artist: Cameron Whitcomb)

One Of Us – James Barker, Jim McCormick, Gavin Slate, Travis Wood (Artist: James Barker Band)

Safe Place to Break – Zach Kale, Shane Minor, Meghan Patrick (Artist: Meghan Patrick)

Video of the Year