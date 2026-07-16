Cameron Whitcomb, Josh Ross Lead Nominations for 2026 CCMA Awards

Nominations for the 2026 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards have been announced, with Cameron Whitcomb and Josh Ross leading the way with seven nominations apiece.
The two country stars will face off in a number of categories including Entertainer of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans’ Choice, Male Artist of the Year, and Single of the Year.
Whitcomb has also been nominated for Alternative Country Album of the Year presented by National Music Centre and Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN, while Ross is nominated for Musical Collaboration of the Year and Video of the Year.
Other multiple nominees at the CCMAs include James Barker Band, Thelma & James and Tenille Townes, each with five.
See the full list of nominations below.
The 2026 CCMA Awards will take place at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK on September 19. The show will be available to watch exclusively on CTV, and stream on Crave through the live CTV channel.
Entertainer of the Year
- James Barker Band
- Brett Kissel
- Owen Riegling
- Josh Ross
- Cameron Whitcomb
Ford F-150® Album of the Year
- The Hard Way – Cameron Whitcomb
- In the Feeling – Owen Riegling
- Later Tonight – Josh Ross
- Starting Over – Thelma & James
- One of Us – James Barker Band
Fans’ Choice
- Jade Eagleson
- James Barker Band
- Morgan Griffiths
- Brett Kissel
- Tyler Joe Miller
- The Reklaws
- Owen Riegling
- Josh Ross
- Josh Stumpf
- Cameron Whitcomb
Female Artist of the Year
- Madeline Merlo
- Jess Moskaluke
- Meghan Patrick
- Sacha
- Tenille Townes
Francophone Artist of the Year presented by Spotify
- Francis Degrandpré
- Fred Dionne
- Gab Forest
- Vince Lemire
- Laurence St-Martin
Group or Duo of the Year
- High Valley
- James Barker Band
- The Prairie States
- The Reklaws
- Thelma & James
Musical Collaboration of the Year
- Backfire – Nate Haller x Tenille Townes
- Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na) – Josh Ross & Akon
- How Do You Miss Me – Dallas Smith feat. Alexandra Kay
- Shooting Star – Sacha with Restless Road
- Till The Wheels Fall Off – The Road Hammers feat. Tyler Connelly & Ian Thornley
Male Artist of the Year
- Jade Eagleson
- Tyler Joe Miller
- Owen Riegling
- Josh Ross
- Cameron Whitcomb
Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year presented by FACTOR
- Sully Burrows
- Morgan Griffiths
- Brock Phillips
- Zach McPhee
- Josh Stumpf
Alternative Country Album of the Year presented by National Music Centre
- The Hard Way – Cameron Whitcomb
- Starting Over – Thelma & James
- The Acrobat – Tenille Townes
- Chapter 1 – Shawnee Kish
- Further From the Country – William Prince
Single of the Year
- Backfire – Nate Haller x Tenille Townes
- Bourbon – Morgan Griffiths
- Hate How You Look – Josh Ross
- Options – Cameron Whitcomb
- You Didn’t Hear It From Me – James Barker Band
Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN
- Alternate Ending – Maggie Chapman, Jake Etheridge, Josh Jenkins, MacKenzie Porter (Artist: Thelma & James)
- Backfire – Michael August, Nate Hall, James Adam Shelley, Tenille Townes, Stuart Walker (Artist: Nate Haller x Tenille Townes)
- Kingdom Of Fear – Jack Riley, Cal Shapiro, Nolan Winfield Sipe, Cameron Whitcomb (Artist: Cameron Whitcomb)
- One Of Us – James Barker, Jim McCormick, Gavin Slate, Travis Wood (Artist: James Barker Band)
- Safe Place to Break – Zach Kale, Shane Minor, Meghan Patrick (Artist: Meghan Patrick)
Video of the Year
- Cowboys & Dreamers – Brett Kissel (Video Director: Travis Nesbitt)
- Golden Child – Meghan Patrick (Video Director: Ford Fairchild)
- I Ain’t Country – Jess Moskaluke (Video Director: Connor Scheffler)
- Later Tonight – Josh Ross (Video Director: Jack Owen)
- Parking Lot Prayers – Thelma & James (Video Director: Caleb Donato)