Newcomer Whitcomb took home Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year and Fans’ Choice Award, while Ross won Single of the Year ("Single Again"), Video of the Year ("Single Again"), and the night's biggest award, Entertainer of the Year.

Cameron Whitcomb and Josh Ross both won multiple honours at the 2025 Canadian Country Music Association Awards this past weekend.

Other notable winners on the night include MacKenzie Porter for Female Artist of the Year, Jade Eagleson for Male Artist of the Year, and James Barker Band for Group or Duo of the Year.

See the full list of winners below.

Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year presented by Birkenstock: Cameron Whitcomb

Single of the Year: Josh Ross - Single Again

Group or Duo of the Year: James Barker Band

Female Artist of the Year: MacKenzie Porter

Male Artist of the Year: Jade Eagleson

Entertainer of the Year: Josh Ross

Fans’ Choice Award presented by Bud Light: Cameron Whitcomb

Ford F-150 Album of the Year: Owen Riegling - Bruce County (From The Beginning)

Francophone Artist of the Year presented by Spotify: Salesbarbes

Musical Collaboration of the Year: Madeline Merlo feat. Dustin Lynch - Broken Heart Thing

Video Director of the Year: Ben Knechtel - Outliving (Artist: The Reklaws), Remind Me Again (Artist: Zach McPhee), Youth (Artist: Sully Burrows)

Video of the Year: Single Again - Josh Ross

Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN: Kelly Archer, Travis Denning, Chris Stevens - I’m Gonna Love You (Artist: Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood)