Cardi B has announced she will tour North America AND give birth in 2026!
The 32-year-old rapper is set to support her upcoming album, Am I The Drama? (out September 19) with the 31-date Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicks off in Palm Desert, CA on February 11. To make matters even more dramatic, she has also revealed that she is currently pregnant with her fourth child.
In an interview with CBS Morning's Gayle King, Cardi made the announcement, saying, "I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work — but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."
Cardi and Diggs, a wide received for the New England Patriots, reportedly began dating in May 2025, announcing their relationship the next month.
She told King, "Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers. I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. 'Yeah, you're one of the greatest, but what's next. What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.' We're never, like, comfortable. We just have to keep going it and that's just what we are."
Cardi shares three children with her estranged husband, fellow rapper Offset: seven-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, four-year-old Wave Set, and one-year-old daughter Blossom Belle. Diggs is also the father of an 8-year-old daughter named Nova.
As for the tour, Cardi B is set to play two Canadian dates: Vancouver's Rogers Arena on February 21 and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on March 30. An artist presale begins Tuesday, September 23 at 10:00AM local time, with the general onsale happening Thursday, September 25 at 10:00AM local time. Fans can sign up for the artist presale here.
Watch the interview below.
Cardi B Little Miss Drama 2026 tour dates:
02/11 Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
02/13 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
02/19 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/21 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/22 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/25 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/27 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/01 Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena
03/04 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/06 Austin, TX @ Moody Center
03/07 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/09 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/12 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/14 Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
03/15 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/17 Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/19 Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
03/21 Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/25 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/28 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/30 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/02 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/03 Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
04/04 Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
04/08 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/11 Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
04/12 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/14 Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
04/17 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
“Go support my album, 'cause I'm a mother of four now”: @iamcardib exclusively reveals to @GayleKing that the rumors are true — she is expecting a child with her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs. She says it’s coming at a time when she is “in a good space” and says the couple is… pic.twitter.com/ziKGIyEIVk— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 17, 2025