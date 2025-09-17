The 32-year-old rapper is set to support her upcoming album, Am I The Drama? (out September 19) with the 31-date Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicks off in Palm Desert, CA on February 11. To make matters even more dramatic, she has also revealed that she is currently pregnant with her fourth child.

In an interview with CBS Morning's Gayle King, Cardi made the announcement, saying, "I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work — but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

Cardi and Diggs, a wide received for the New England Patriots, reportedly began dating in May 2025, announcing their relationship the next month.

She told King, "Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers. I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. 'Yeah, you're one of the greatest, but what's next. What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.' We're never, like, comfortable. We just have to keep going it and that's just what we are."

Cardi shares three children with her estranged husband, fellow rapper Offset: seven-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, four-year-old Wave Set, and one-year-old daughter Blossom Belle. Diggs is also the father of an 8-year-old daughter named Nova.

As for the tour, Cardi B is set to play two Canadian dates: Vancouver's Rogers Arena on February 21 and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on March 30. An artist presale begins Tuesday, September 23 at 10:00AM local time, with the general onsale happening Thursday, September 25 at 10:00AM local time. Fans can sign up for the artist presale here.

Watch the interview below.

Cardi B Little Miss Drama 2026 tour dates:

02/11 Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

02/13 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

02/19 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/21 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

02/22 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

02/25 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

02/27 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

03/01 Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena

03/04 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/06 Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/07 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/09 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/12 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/14 Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

03/15 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/17 Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/19 Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

03/21 Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/25 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/28 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/30 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/02 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/03 Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena

04/04 Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

04/07 Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

04/08 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/11 Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

04/12 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

04/14 Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

04/17 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena