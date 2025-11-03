The 39-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter revealed the big news on Instagram, sharing intimate photos of her baby bump with the caption, “Oh hi baby ♥️.”

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced that she and her husband, Cole M.G.N., are expecting their first child.

Jepsen married her longtime boyfriend, music producer Cole Marsden Greif-Neill, back on October 4 at the famous Chelsea Hotel in New York City.

In an interview with Vogue, which published exclusive photos of the nuptials, Jepsen let it slip that the newlyweds had already begun trying to have kids while explaining the decision behind her dress.

“We knew we were trying to get pregnant, so I also wanted an alternative dress that was much more flowy that I could sub in for the ceremony or just change into for dancing,” Carly explained.

