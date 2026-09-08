Carly Rae Jepsen Hints That She Named Her Son After A Character On ‘Heated Rivalry’

Carly Rae Jepsen gave birth to a bouncing baby boy back in March, and now she has revealed the name of her son. And it’s a familiar one.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote her new album Day and Night (out September 18), the Mission, BC native shared her baby’s name and (maybe) its origin.

Asked if she had been approached by Heated Rivalry creator/showrunner Jacob Tierney about whether she was approached about contributing a song to the award-winning series, she said no, but called the idea of it “a dream.”

Calling Heated Rivalry “an incredible show,” she then offered up some news.

“Ilya is the name of my son. Maybe, not maybe because of that show,” she offered, referring to the co-lead character played by Connor Storrie.

Last year, Tierney told the What Chaos! podcast that he would have loved for Jepsen’s music to be featured on the show but that at the time, they couldn’t “afford that.”

He added that Jepsen “was on my playlist for when I wrote,” adding, “I will definitely be asking next time... I was even going to ask her to write a new song. That’s what I was going to do.”

And there you have it. Mutual love from both Tierney and Jepsen that could hopefully result a CRJ moment on Heated Rivalry.