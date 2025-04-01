As previously reported , the four films directed by Sam Mendes ( Skyfall , Spectre ) will officially star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

After months of speculation, the cast of the forthcoming Beatles biopics has been revealed.

The news was confirmed Monday (March 31) in Las Vegas, where Mendes and the four actors made an appearance to announce the films at CinemaCon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a film will be made for each member of the band, each of which will receive a theatrical release in April 2028. Mendes, however, wouldn’t confirm the order in which the films would be released, but added that it will take him at least one year to shoot all four.

“We’re not just making one film about the Beatles — we’re making four,” Mendes confirmed on stage. “Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply.”

Mendes explained that he had attempted to make a film about “the most significant band of all time" for years, but gave up because he felt the “story was too big for one film. There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation … I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore and I think we found a way to do that.”

The director also quoted Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman and CEO Tom Rothman describing the four films as “the first binge-able theatrical experience.”

To prove they were fit for the roles, the Fab Four actors recited lyrics from The Beatles' 1967 classic “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” before taking a bow and exiting.