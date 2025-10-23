Chappell Roan has launched the Midwest Princess Project, a non-profit initiative to uplift trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities through action, care, and connection.
In a social post, the 27-year-old Grammy winner revealed that the organization has "already raised over $400,000 at my Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Pop-Up Shows, and those funds will be donated to incredible organizations making a positive impact for trans youth in their communities."
She added, "Outside of transaction fees to host the donation page and limited costs for my team to effectively manage the project, we have committed to donating every dollar possible to the organizations that need it most."
