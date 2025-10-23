Chappell Roan has launched the Midwest Princess Project, a non-profit initiative to uplift trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities through action, care, and connection.

In a social post, the 27-year-old Grammy winner revealed that the organization has "already raised over $400,000 at my Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Pop-Up Shows, and those funds will be donated to incredible organizations making a positive impact for trans youth in their communities."