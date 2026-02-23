The 28-year-old Midwest Princess, who was named MAC's Global Brand Ambassador in December, is now ditching her signature drag-inspired look for a more “softer, magnetic” one.

Chappell Roan has made her debut in a new campaign for MAC Cosmetics, as part of the brand's upcoming launch in Sephora on March 2.

Some of the products Roan promotes in the campaign are the Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick in $ellout, the Lip Pencil (Auburn for the top, Stripdown for the bottom), the MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick (Marrakesh for the top, Taupe for the bottom), the Glow Play Cushiony Blush in Grand, and MACStack Mascara and the Sephora-exclusive Multisculpt Matte Liquid Colour in Brule and Stone.

“The look that we created for Sephora is a nod to the iconic 90s MAC mug!” said makeup artist Andrew Dahling in a statement. “Timeless and impactful, this look highlights Chappell’s encapsulating eyes and showcases some of MAC’s most iconic lip shades. It’s an homage to an era of glamour that has lived on forever, and created a phenomena of cult classic shades that we still go back to decades later."

"It’s a bit unexpected for Chappell Roan," he added, "as we often use an array of colour, but to celebrate MAC’s newest venture in the world market of beauty, we wanted to create a look that honoured MAC’s legacy as a brand, by and for everyone.”

Roan applauded the cosmetics brand for its work promoting inclusivity, saying, “Partnering with MAC feels full circle. I can’t wait for the time when I can share what we’ve made with people everywhere.”

“MAC has always made space for people like me; since day one, they’ve embraced art, queerness, drag and self-expression," she continued. "Growing up in the Midwest, I was always told to tone it down, but that energy is what made me who I am. I want people to feel like they can take up space and express themselves however they want – that your ‘too much’ is your magic – and that’s been in M·A·C’s DNA from the beginning.”

