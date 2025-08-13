In an intervie with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the host pointed out how "Saskatchewan is going off" following the attention it gained from her song. He then joked how the province will likely erect a statue of her, suggesting she play an open air concert in the capital city of Regina.

Chappell Roan gave the tourism board of Saskatchewan a major boost last month with the release of her latest single, "The Subway," which features the lyric, "Well, f**k this city, I'm moving to Saskatchewan." Now the Grammy winner says she actually plans to visit the province.

"I've never been there, but I promise I will perform there one day," Roan told Lowe. "It's about time Saskatchewan get recognized globally,"

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter explained that she name-dropped the prairie province simply because it happened to rhyme with her lyics.

"I can't wait to go," she added. "I also just love that the capital is called Regina."

Tourism Saskatchewan has taken advantage of the province having this time in the spotlight. In a recent social post, it referenced "The Subway" showing off some scenic views with the caption, "If @chappellroan is moving to @tourismsask, so are we."

On top of that, the Tourism Saskatchewan website also features a guide to "Exploring Saskatchewan Based on Your Favourite Chappell Roan Song" that demonstrates "how five iconic Chappell Roan tracks map perfectly onto unforgettable Saskatchewan destinations."

Watch the full interview below.