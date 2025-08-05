In a new interview with Vogue , the 27-year-old said she is not a fast worker when it comes to writing songs. “It took me five years to write the first one, and it’s probably going to take at least five to write the next," Roan said. "I’m not that type of writer that can pump it out.”

Chappell Roan is trying to set clear expectations for her fans about when they will get a follow up to her Grammy-winning debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess , admitting it could take her up to five years.

As of right now “the second project doesn’t exist yet,” she told the site. “There is no album. There is no collection of songs.”

While she has released a handful of singles since her 2023 album, including last week's "The Subway," Roan explained that for her songwriting takes time. Rushing things will not help the process.

“I don’t think I make good music whenever I force myself to do anything,” she said. “I see some comments sometimes, like, ‘She’s everywhere except that damn studio.’ Even if I was in the studio 12 hours a day, every single day, that does not mean that you would get an album any faster.”

Roan added that being on social media is another obstacle that slows down her productivity, adding that she plans to write her sophomore album by abstaining from using any social networking sites.

“Socials harm the f**k out of me and my art. I’m not doing that to myself anymore,” she explained. “I’ve never written an album where I don’t have Instagram or anything. The album process is purely, only mine. No one on TikTok gets to see it.”

Read the full interview here.