Charli XCX To Release Limited Number of $20 Concert Tickets This Week

Charli XCX will be releasing a limited number of concert tickets for only $20 (plus $5 service fee) this week.

As previously reported, Charli is joining the likes of Coldplay and Olivia Rodrigo by launching her own discount ticket program called “Angel Tickets.”

“Seats will be assigned together, with locations revealed on the day of show at venue box office pickup,” a statement explains. “Ticket locations may include limited view, lower and upper levels, as well as GA Floor. Taxes and fees will be on top of the $20 price and tickets are non-transferrable.”

The Music, Fashion, Film Tour, which kicks off in Philadelphia on September 11, includes only one Canadian date: Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on September 21.

Fans can now sign up and submit their request for a chance to buy Angel Tickets until Wednesday, August 12 at 11:59PM PST.

Seats will be selected at random (limited view, lower and upper level, and the Pit) and will be revealed when fans show up to the venue on the day of the concert.