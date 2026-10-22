Charlotte Cardin Announces the Midnight, Mon Amour Tour for 2027

Charlotte Cardin has announced a world tour for 2027 in support of her upcoming album, Midnight, Mon Amour (out January 29).

The Midnight, Mon Amour Tour will see the Montreal-born singer kick things off in London on May 1, and head across Europe throughout the month.

In the fall, she will play five shows in Canada: Moncton’s Avenir Centre on October 8, Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre on October 9, Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum on October 14, Quebec City’s Vidéotron Centre on October 16, and finally Montreal’s Bell Centre on October 22, before heading back to Europe to close out 2027.

An Artist Presale starts on Tuesday, October 27 at 10:00AM local time, followed by Venue and Promoter Presales on Wednesday, October 28 at 10:00AM local time. The general onsale takes place on Thursday, October 29 at 10:00AM local time. More info can be found here.

Charlotte Cardin 2027 Midnight, Mon Amour Tour Tour dates:

5/1 London, UK - 02 Forum

5/5 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

5/7 Köln, Germany - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

5/10 Berlin, Germany - Metropol

5/11 Warsaw, Poland - Palladium

5/13 Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

5/14 Munich, Germany - Nachtwerk

5/18 Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

5/20 Milan, Italy - Fabrique

5/27 Rabat, Morocco - Royal Theatre of Rabat

5/29 Istanbul, Türkiye - Zorlu Performing Arts Center

10/8 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

10/9 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

10/14 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/16 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

10/22 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

11/23 Nantes, France - Zenith

11/25 Lyon, France - LDLC Arena

11/27 Bruxelles, Belgium - ING Arena

11/28 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

11/30 Toulouse, France - Zenith

12/2 Strasbourg, France - Zenith

12/4 Paris, France - Accor Arena