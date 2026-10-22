Charlotte Cardin Announces the Midnight, Mon Amour Tour for 2027

Charlotte Cardin has announced a world tour for 2027 in support of her upcoming album, Midnight, Mon Amour (out January 29).
The Midnight, Mon Amour Tour will see the Montreal-born singer kick things off in London on May 1, and head across Europe throughout the month.
In the fall, she will play five shows in Canada: Moncton’s Avenir Centre on October 8, Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre on October 9, Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum on October 14, Quebec City’s Vidéotron Centre on October 16, and finally Montreal’s Bell Centre on October 22, before heading back to Europe to close out 2027.
An Artist Presale starts on Tuesday, October 27 at 10:00AM local time, followed by Venue and Promoter Presales on Wednesday, October 28 at 10:00AM local time. The general onsale takes place on Thursday, October 29 at 10:00AM local time. More info can be found here.
Charlotte Cardin 2027 Midnight, Mon Amour Tour Tour dates:
5/1 London, UK - 02 Forum
5/5 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
5/7 Köln, Germany - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
5/10 Berlin, Germany - Metropol
5/11 Warsaw, Poland - Palladium
5/13 Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
5/14 Munich, Germany - Nachtwerk
5/18 Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus
5/20 Milan, Italy - Fabrique
5/27 Rabat, Morocco - Royal Theatre of Rabat
5/29 Istanbul, Türkiye - Zorlu Performing Arts Center
10/8 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
10/9 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
10/14 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
10/16 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
10/22 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
11/23 Nantes, France - Zenith
11/25 Lyon, France - LDLC Arena
11/27 Bruxelles, Belgium - ING Arena
11/28 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
11/30 Toulouse, France - Zenith
12/2 Strasbourg, France - Zenith
12/4 Paris, France - Accor Arena