The 11-time Grammy winner will get things going in his hometown of Nashville at Nissan Stadium on May 23, then taking it across the USA before coming up north for a show at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on July 22 and Toronto's Rogers Stadium on August 6.

Chris Stapleton is taking his All-American Road Show across North America later this year.

He will be taking out a whole whack of artists to support the dates including Lainey Wilson, Allen Stone, Molly Tuttle, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Ashley McBryde, Carter Faith, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, and Nikki Lane. The Teskey Brothers will open up the Vancouver show, while Zach Top and Allen Stone will join him in Toronto.

There are a number of different presales planned, beginning with Stapleton's own presale on Tuesday, January 13 @ 10:00AM EST. The general onsale happens Friday, January 16 @ 10:00AM EST. More info can be found here.

JUST ANNOUNCED: 2026 All-American Road Show dates. Tickets on sale Friday, January 16th.



Sign up for exclusive pre-sale access at https://t.co/mdwpy5kNBm. Visit https://t.co/AG4Hyhv3Lp for VIP packages and more. pic.twitter.com/G7uIdti7GC — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) January 8, 2026

All-American Road Show Tour Dates:

5/23 Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

5/29 Panama City, FL @ Gulf Coast Jam

6/11 Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

6/13 Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

6/17 Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/20 Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

6/24 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

6/26 North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

7/8 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/10 Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/14 Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid@State Fair

7/17 Portland, OR @ Providence Park

7/19 Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

7/22 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

7/24 George, WA @ The Gorge

7/29 Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8/1 Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium

8/6 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

8/8 Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

8/14 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

8/18 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/21 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes@Benz Stadium

8/26 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

8/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

10/2 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

10/7 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/9 Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater