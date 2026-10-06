CMA to Honour Dolly Parton with All-Star Tribute

The Country Music Association has rounded up some of country music’s biggest stars for a special two-hour tribute to Dolly Parton that will air at 9:00PM EST on ABC and Disney+ on October 21.

Taking place at place at Belmont University in Nashville, TN, CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton will celebrate Dolly as the beloved artist, songwriter, entertainer, humanitarian and entrepreneur through unforgettable performances, archival footage and personal stories.

The special will feature performances by Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Vince Gill, Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Ashley McBryde, Béla Fleck, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Kristen Bell, Lady A, and more. See the full list below.

A Belmont University student ensemble will also participate in a performance, reflecting the university’s ongoing “Dolly U” programming that seeks to engage students in learning from Parton’s career, artistry and entrepreneurial legacy. Additional surprise tributes from friends across the entertainment world will also be featured throughout the special.

According to the press release, in conjunction with the special, CMA and Belmont University will make a donation from proceeds to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, continuing a legacy that gives millions of children the gift of a free book each month and inspires a lifelong love of reading. In addition, Disney is supporting Imagination Library to further its mission of inspiring children to imagine their possibilities.

I Will Always Love You Performers: