Directed by Amy Scott ( Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken ), Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? is the latest entry in HBO's “Music Box” Series , created by The Ringer founder Bill Simmons.

Counting Crows are the subject of a new documentary produced by HBO Documentary Films and Ringer Films that will debut on Crave in Canada and HBO in the U.S. on December 18.

According to the press release, Have You Seen Me Lately? is "an intimate documentary chronicling the rise of the band Counting Crows and the unrelenting pressure that followed their breakout success. Centered on frontman Adam Duritz, the film explores the emotional aftermath of the band’s landmark studio album debut August and Everything After and the pressures and creative process of making their follow-up album Recovering the Satellites.”

The full-length feature offers "candid interviews with present and former bandmembers and music contemporaries, along with rare archival footage and personal photographs, and captures not only the making of a pivotal record, but also the emotional toll of overnight fame and the high-wire act of maintaining artistic integrity in the spotlight. It’s a portrait of creative defiance and the tension between visibility and vulnerability."

Friends and peers that make an appearance in the doc include Chris Martin, Mary-Louise Parker, Cyndi Lauper, Jeff Ross, and Steve Kerr.

Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? made its world premiere back in June at the Tribeca Festival in New York.

Watch the trailer below.