Cyndi Lauper is cleaning out her closet and selling pieces of her wardrobe for charity.

The 72-year-old pop star is hosting a charitable drive in New York City today and tomorrow (January 20 & 21) between 1:00PM and 3:00PM EST to raise money for Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund at the Tides Foundation.

According to an Instagram post, the sale will offer "a treasure trove of designer gems, stage and street wear, and many new or unworn pieces pulled straight from Cyndi’s closet" available to purchase.

Lauper founded Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights at the Tides Foundation in 2022 to support efforts that advance women’s rights and health.

After finishing her farewell tour last year, Lauper is preparing for her first ever Las Vegas residency, taking place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this April and May.

See the post below.