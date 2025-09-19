According to TMZ , the 20-year-old (real name David Anthony Burke) was also scheduled to perform tonight (September 19) in San Francisco and Saturday night in Los Angeles, however, those shows have been cancelled, along with a performance at the Grammy Museum next Wednesday, September 24. Upcoming dates in October and November throughout Europe, the UK and Australia are also expected to be cancelled, due to the investigation.

Alt-pop artist d4vd has cancelled his upcoming tour dates as well as the release of a deluxe version of his album, Withered , which was scheduled today, as police investigate the homicide of a girl found in the trunk of his car last week.

On September 8, police in Los Angeles discovered the dismembered, decomposing body of 15-year-old girl in an abandoned Telsa that was registered to d4vd. The victim has been identified as Celeste Rivas.

According to police, d4vd was said to be fully cooperating with authorities as he continued to perform the remaining dates on his tour. However, a concert in Seattle scheduled for September 17 was cancelled.

Details have since revealed that d4vd and Rivas had known each other since the latter was only 11 years old. Social media posts and screenshots from Discord have shown them interacting, as well as sporting the same finger tattoo that reads "Shhh." An alleged leaked demo by d4vd that appears to be called "Celeste" further links him to the victim.

Due to the homicide investigation, both Crocs and Hollister have removed advertising campaigns featuring d4vd out of respect.

Both Rivas' mother and a former teacher have since spoken up, claiming the teenager had run away to Hollywood with the singer.

ABC 7 News reported that d4vd's rented Hollywood Hills home was searched by police yesterday (September 18) as part of the investigation. "Several items of evidence were recovered and will be analyzed by detectives in the coming days," the LAPD said in a statement." This is an ongoing investigation. Investigators are following up on several leads."

The police told TMZ they were looking for blood on the premises in the 12-hour search, in the possibility that Rivas was killed inside the Los Angeles home. The Tesla in which Rivas' was found chopped up was parked in a nearby impound lot.