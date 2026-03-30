The other big winners at the 55th Annual awards ceremony were Daniel Caesar, who was handed the International Achievement Award and Contemporary R&B/Soul Recording of the Year (Son of Spergy); Cameron Whitcomb, who won two awards for Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year and Country Album of the Year (The Hard Way); and The Beaches, who won Rock album of the Year and made JUNO history for three-peating as Group of the Year.
Joni Mitchell was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Prime Minister Mark Carney, who paid tribute to the 82-year-old folk singer, saying, “Joni’s music didn’t just provide the soundtrack to our lives. She shifted culture, inspired generations and redefined what songwriting could be."
On stage, Mitchell shared how happy she was to be back home with “our wonderful prime minister," adding, "I’m living in the States, and you know what’s happening there. This man is a blessing. You guys are so fortunate."
She was then treated to a musical tribute to her career with the likes of Sarah McLachlan, Allison Russell, Jully Black, The Beaches and Alessia Cara performing her songs. Mitchell even joined in to sing her hit "Big Yellow Taxi."
Nelly Furtado was also honoured with an induction into the Canadian Hall of Fame, which included a video message from Drake, who has long held beef with the JUNO Awards.
In his speech, he explained that Furtado “showed us what was possible and what a Canadian artist could be.”
The superstar rapper also got his jab in, adding, “To the Junos, because you are honouring one of my dearest friends tonight, I will spare you, even though I know you’re still thinking about those six awards that you gave to Shad in 2011 when you snubbed Take Care as I hosted the 40th anniversary of your award show. But listen, that’s neither here nor there. Tonight we’ll let it go.”
And Rush, who kicked off the show with an energetic performance of “Finding My Way,” from their 1974 self-titled debut album, also made history with their first-ever Junos appearance and first performance since the 2020 death of drummer Neil Peart. The band will be returning for a world tour with new drummer Anika Nilles later this year.
See the full list of JUNO Award winners below.
TD Juno Fan Choice Award
- bbno$
- Cameron Whitcomb
- James Barker Band
- Josh Ross
- Justin Bieber
- Karan Aujla
- Shawn Mendes
- Shubh
- Tate McRae
- The Weeknd
Single of the year
- Options, Cameron Whitcomb
- Hate How You Look, Josh Ross
- Daisies, Justin Bieber
- Sports Car, Tate McRae
- Cry For Me, The Weeknd
Album of the year
- The Hard Way, Cameron Whitcomb
- Later Tonight, Josh Ross
- Swag II, Justin Bieber
- So Close to What, Tate McRae
- Hurry Up Tomorrow, the Weeknd
Breakthrough artist or group of the year
- Cameron Whitcomb
- Goldie Boutilier
- Jade LeMac
- Jutes
- Mico
- Noeline Hofmann
- Sacha
- Saya Gray
- Sofia Camara
- Yung kai
Artist of the year
- bbno$
- Daniel Caesar
- Justin Bieber
- Tate McRae
- The Weeknd
Group of the year
- Arcade Fire
- Mother Mother
- Peach Pit
- The Beaches
- Three Days Grace
Classical album of the year (solo artist)
- Tchaikovsky: The Seasons, Bruce Liu
- Zaytoun, Haitham Haidar
- Preludes by Chopin, Bach, Rachmaninoff, Messiaen, Górecki, Jan Lisiecki
- Awake and Dreaming, Katherine Dowling
- Obsession, Marie Nadeau-Tremblay
Classical album of the year (small ensemble)
- Current: Missing, ATOM (Artists of the Opera Missing), Timothy Long & the Continuum Ensemble
- Re/String, CC Duo & collectif9
- Vivaldi Les Quatres Nations (reconstruites), Ensemble Caprice sous la direction de Matthias Maute
- Kevin Lau: Kimiko's Pearl, Mariko Anraku, Conrad Chow, Ron Korb, Rachel Mercer
- In an archipelago, Standing Wave
Classical album of the year (large ensemble)
- Benedict Sheehan: Ukrainian War Requiem, Axios Men’s Ensemble, the Tenors and Basses of Pro Coro Canada conducted by Michael Zaugg featuring John Tessier and Yuliia Zasimova
- Where Waters Meet, Canadian Chamber Choir featuring Sherryl Sewepagaham
- Ichmouratov: The Ninth Wave, Viola Concerto No. 2, Cello Concerto No. 1, Les Violons du Roy conducted by Airat Ichmouratov featuring Elvira Misbakhova and Stéphane Tétreault
- Haydn: Symphony No. 43 in E-Flat Major, Hob. I:43 "Mercury" & Symphony No. 49 in F Minor, Hob. I:49 "La passione," Tafelmusik conducted by Rachel Podger
- Stravinsky: Pulcinella, Le Baiser de la fée (Divertimento), Toronto Symphony Orchestra conducted by Gustavo Gimeno
Jazz album of the year (solo)
- City Lights, Anthony D’Alessandro
- Kinda Out West, Aretha Tillotson
- Immersed, Justin Gray
- Deeper Down, Nancy Walker
- Crossing Paths, Renee Rosnes
Jazz album of the year (group)
- Afrokando, Alexis Baro Y la Big Band
- Code Red, Code Quartet
- Are You Really Real, Shuffle Demons
- Impact, the Steve Holt Jazz Impact Quintet
- East Meets West: Connections, Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra
Vocal jazz album of the year
- Under the Lemon Tree, Ale Nuñez
- Alex Samaras Meets Judy Garland, Alex Samaras
- Seascape feat. Norma Winstone & Joe LaBarbera, Atlantic Jazz Collective
- Caity Gyorgy with Strings, Caity Gyorgy and Mark Limacher
- Get Out of Town, Laura Anglade
Instrumental album of the year
- Lotusland, Aaron Paris
- The love it took to leave you, Colin Stetson
- Ritual II, Crown Lands
- Désert (deluxe), Jean-Michel Blais and Lara Somogyi
- Le piano et le torrent, Viviane Audet
Blues album of the year
- Sing Pretty Blues, Crystal Shawanda
- Ooh Yeah!, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne
- The Medicine, Miss Emily
- Answer the Call, Secondhand Dreamcar
- Hear My Heart, Steven Marriner
Traditional roots album of the year
- I Lost My Heart On Friday, Aerialists
- Gold and Coal, Cassie and Maggie
- The Moon’s Daughter, Heather MacIsaac
- Heal the Divide, Morgan Toney
- Folk Signals, the Southern Residents
Contemporary roots album of the year
- Strange Trip Ahead, Mariel Buckley
- The Hammer & the Rose, Matt Andersen
- Purple Gas, Noeline Hofmann
- These Dark Canyons, the Young Novelists
- Further From the Country, William Prince
Country album of the year
- Let Your Horses Run, Brett Kissel
- The Hard Way, Cameron Whitcomb
- One Of Us, James Barker Band
- Later Tonight, Josh Ross
- Golden Child, Meghan Patrick
Adult alternative album of the year
- My Second Last Album, Bahamas
- Fantasy Life, Begonia
- Uh Oh, Patrick Watson
- Let it Hiss, the Barr Brothers
- Humanhood, the Weather Station
Alternative album of the year
- Edge of the Earth, Aysanabee
- Who Will Look After the Dogs?, Pup
- Saya, Saya Gray
- Sorry, It’s Over, the OBGMs
- All Cylinders, Yves Jarvis
Rock album of the year
- Roll With the Punches, Bryan Adams
- Inertia, grandson
- No Hard Feelings, the Beaches
- Metro, the Blue Stones
- The Damn Truth, the Damn Truth
- Alienation, Three Days Grace
Metal/hard music album of the year
- Heaven Let Them Die, Counterparts
- An Insatiable Violence, Cryptopsy
- Shadow Work, Despised Icon
- Antibloom, Silverstein
- A Pathway to the Moon, Unreqvited
Adult contemporary album of the year
- NU2U, Nuela Charles
- Conditions of Love Vol. 1, Rose Cousins
- Better Broken, Sarah McLachlan
- Rebuild, Shawn Hook
- Believer, Sister Ray
Pop album of the year
- bbno$, bbno$
- Swag II, Justin Bieber
- 7, Nelly Furtado
- So Close to What, Tate McRae
- Hurry Up Tomorrow, the Weeknd
Dance recording of the year
- Loving You, A-Trak
- Do What I Want, Anna Sofia
- Dominate, Chyl
- Bet On Me, Debby Friday
- I, sabotage, Felix Cartal
Underground dance single of the year
- Cosmic Affliction (toi toi toi), AADJA
- Main de Fer, Annie-Claude Deschênes
- Icarus, F7
- Phantom Vibrations feat. Teddy Bryant, Gene Tellem
- Yeah!, Pacific Coliseum
Electronic album of the year
- Channel 303, Cloverdale
- The Starrr of the Queen of Life, Debby Friday
- Bab El Mdina, Didon
- Shades of Meridian, Èbony
- Glow Up, Korea Town Acid
Rap single of the year
- Mula, Connor Price feat. Big Sean
- Pursuit, Freddie Dredd
- Unlimited, Nav feat. Playboi Carti
- Dumb, SonReal and Snotty Nose Rez Kids
- Who's Driving You?, Tobi, Saukrates and Jully Black
Rap album/EP of the year
- Keep Your Eye on the Sparrow, Ardn
- About Time, Connor Price
- Misery Loves Company, NorthSideBenji
- Dry Cry, SadBoi
- Elements Vol. 2, Tobi
Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year
- Have a Baby (With Me), Daniel Caesar
- **GOLIATH**, Jessie Reyez
- Say Yes, Melanie Fiona
- Formed, Savannah Ré
- Reasons to Stay, Tanika Charles
Contemporary R&B recording of the year
- Set Me Free, Adria Kain
- Mirage, Avenoir
- Son of Spergy, Daniel Caesar
- Paid in Memories, Jessie Reyez
- Life 2, Majid Jordan
- Therapist, SadBoi
Reggae recording of the year
- Ready For You, Exco Levi and Kheilstone
- Dagga Riddim Cypher, Jojo You Made That, Yung 2nuff, Erin B, Topman Meeko, One Don & Enzooo
- Deh Yah, Kirk Diamond
- Welcome to Paradise, Naomi Cowan
- More Reggae (Funk It Up), Samora and Ammoye
Children’s album of the year
- Ari Cui Cui et les jeux d'rôles (Les contes classiques en musique), Ari Cui Cui
- Little Leaf, Chris McKhool
- All the Earth Speaks, Ginalina
- Hip Kids Music, Vol. 1, Hip Kids Music
- Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro "Rhyme Travellers - Back to the Time Machine," Young Maestro
Comedy album of the year
- Dragonflies, Adam Christie
- Fish From the Jar, Charlie Demers
- Dawud, Dave Merheje
- Homesick., Faris Hytiaa
- I'm Nervous, Robby Hoffman
Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year
- Battle at the Beach, Bad Eagle
- On the Move, Bear Creek
- Me & You, Manitou Mkwa Singers
- Anirniliit Suli, Piunguałaq
- Nakota Tayhunyabi, YB Nakota
Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year
- Edge of the Earth, Aysanabee
- Lovechild, Sebastian Gaskin
- Chapter 1, Shawnee Kish
- Siibii, Siibii
- Sage My Soul, Tia Wood
Francophone album of the year
- Dogue, Ariane Roy
- On s'enverra des fleurs, Fredz
- Les amours de seconde main, JF Pauzé
- Journal d'un Loup-Garou, Lou-Adriane Cassidy
- Dix chansons démodées pour ceux qui ont le cœur abîmé, Pierre Lapointe
Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year
- Vulnerable Too, Bridge Music
- Outlaw Gospel, collect.assembly
- The light that leads to you, Elenee
- Where the Heart Is, Kofi Dartey
- Jubilate, Ryan Ofei
Global music album of the year
- Bab El Mdina, Didon
- Ghoyoum, Kazdoura
- Future Village, Kizaba
- Legends, Piqsiq
- Rammana, Salin
South Asian music recording of the year
- Afsos, AP Dhillon and Anuv Jain
- P-pop Culture, Karan Aujla
- Renaissance, Ikky and Raf Saperra
- Supreme, Shubh
- By Any Means, Sukha
Album artwork of the year
- Catherine Lepage (art director), Simon Rivest (art director), Daniel Lanois (illustrator), Norah Chassagne (illustrator), Régine Chassagne (illustrator, photographer): Pink Elephant, Arcade Fire
- Jérôme Beaulieu (art director), Etienne Bonneville (designer), Chris de Muri (illustrator), Alina Herta (photographer): Beat Bouquet, Misc
- Kevin Moore (art director), Kyle Joinson (photographer): Tsunami Sea, Spiritbox
- Logan Dane Morrison (art director): The Hard Way, Cameron Whitcomb
- Mykael Nelson (art director), Nicolas Lemieux (designer), Liliane Jodoin (illustrator), Felipe Arriagada (illustrator): Bambini Symphonique, Alain Trudel and Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal
Music video of the year
- Bellatores, Adrian Villagomez (Apashe & Vladimir Cauchemar)
- Driving, Adrian Villagomez (Eddie Benjamin)
- Luther, Karena Evans (Kendrick Lamar, SZA)
- OK!, Shiraz (Haviah Mighty)
- Listen2me, Winston Hacking (Foxwarren)
Jack Richardson producer of the year
- Cirkut: Apt. (co-producers Bruno Mars, Omer Fedi, Rogét Chahayed), from Apt., Rosé and Bruno Mars; Abracadabra (co-producers Andrew Watt, Lady Gaga), from Mayhem, Lady Gaga; Disease (co-producers Andrew Watt, Lady Gaga), from Mayhem, Lady Gaga; A Little More (co-producers Blake Slatkin, Ed Sheeran), from A Little More, Ed Sheeran; It Girl, (co-producer Lostboy), from It Girl, Jade; AEOMG (co-producer M-Phazes), from Why Not More?, Coco Jones
- Greg Wells: Dancing Through Life (co-producers Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Oremus), from Wicked: The Soundtrack, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Wicked movie cast; Defying Gravity (co-producer), from Wicked: The Soundtrack, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Wicked movie cast; No One Mourns the Wicked (co-producers Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Oremus), from Wicked: The Soundtrack, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Wicked movie cast; Popular (co-producer Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Oremus), from Wicked: The Soundtrack, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Wicked movie cast; The Wizard and I (co-producers Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Oremus), from Wicked: The Soundtrack, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Wicked movie cast; What Is This Feeling? (co-producers Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Oremus), from Wicked: The Soundtrack, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Wicked movie cast
- Gus van Go: Killed For Sport (co-producers Baby Nova, Lowell), from Killed For Sport, Baby Nova; Can I Call You in the Morning? (co-producer Lowell), from No Hard Feelings, the Beaches; Did I Say Too Much (co-producer Sam Willows), from No Hard Feelings, the Beaches; Last Girls at the Party (co-producers Aidan Hogg, Georgia Filpo), from No Hard Feelings, the Beaches; Fine, Let’s Get Married (co-producer Lowell), from No Hard Feelings, the Beaches; Too Pretty For Buffalo (co-producers Baby Nova, Lowell), from Too Pretty For Buffalo, Baby Nova
- Joel Stouffer: Body, Shawn Desman and Jamie Fine; How to Sing for Money (co-producer Corey LeRue), from How to Sing for Money, Maggie Andrew; Lie (co-producer Shawn Hook), from Rebuild, Shawn Hook; Revelation (co-producer the Knocks), the Knocks, Dragonette; Talk About Me, from Talk About Me, Tedy Sony; Anyways How You Been?, from Was I(t) Worth It?, Sofia Camara
- Karen Kosowski: Feels Like Christmas and Sugar Cookie, from Feels Like Christmas, Mickey Guyton; Blood From a Stone, Stoned Alone feat. Caitlyn Smith, Jessica, Jezebel from Golden Child, Meghan Patrick; You Don't Know Me At All, from You Don't Know Me At All, Mickey Guyton
Recording engineer of the year
- Jason Dufour: Home (Phillip's Version), from Home (Phillip’s Version), Phillip Phillips; Blue Sky Mystery feat. Filter, from Last Night on Earth, Finger Eleven
- John “Beetle” Bailey: All I See feat. Cube, from All I See, Molly Johnson; Smoke 'Em If You Got 'Em, from Crashbox, Monkey House
- L Stu Young: ..Thus Is Why (I Don’t Spring for Love), from Saya, Saya Gray; Lie Down.., from Saya, Saya Gray
- Serban Ghenea: The Fate of Ophelia, from The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift; That's So True, from The Secret of Us, Gracie Abrams
- Shawn Everett: 12 to 12, from 12 to 12, sombr; End of the World, from Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus
Classical composition of the year
- Cloud Path, Amy Brandon
- The Laws of Nature, Andrew Staniland
- Kevin Lau: Kimiko's Pearl, Kevin Lau
- Linda Catlin Smith: The Complete Piano Solos (1989-2023) Vol. 1 - The Plains, Linda Catlin Smith
- Music for Body-Without-Organs, Nicole Lizée
Songwriter of the year
- Ashton Simmonds (Daniel Caesar): Call On Me (co-songwriters Eric Donaldson, Isaac Stalling, Jordan Evans, Matthew Burnett, Rami Dawod); Moon feat. Bon Iver (co-songwriters Dylan Wiggins, Isaac Stalling, Justin Vernon, Matthew Burnett, Rami Dawod, Simon Axel Hessman); Who Knows (co-songwriters Alex O'Connor, Dylan Wiggins, Justin Vernon, Matthew Burnett, Mustafa Ahmed, Romil Hemnani)
- Jessie Reyez: **CUDN'T B ME**; **GOLIATH** (co-songwriters Gamal Kosh Lewis, Jeff Gitelman, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson); Ocean (co-songwriters Burns, Calvin Harris)
- Justin Bieber: Daisies (co-songwriters Carter Lang, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon Duenas, Dylan Wiggins, Eddie Benjamin, Tobias Jesso Jr., Michael Gordon); Speed Demon (co-songwriters Carter Lang, Daniel Chetrit, Dylan Wiggins, Eddie Benjamin, Jackson Lee Morgan, Tobias Jesso Jr.); Yukon (co-songwriters Carter Lang, David White, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon Duenas, Dylan Wiggins, John Madara, Kejuan Waliek Muchita, Marshall Mathers, Robert M. Crawford, Tauheed Epps)
- Tate McRae: Purple lace bra (co-songwriters Amy Allen, Emile Haynie); Revolving door (co-songwriters Grant Boutin, Julia Michaels, Ryan Tedder); Sports car (co-songwriters Grant Boutin, Julia Michaels, Ryan Tedder)
- The Beaches: Can I Call You in the Morning? (co-songwriters Gus Van Go, Elizabeth Lowell Boland); Did I Say Too Much (co-songwriters Karah McGillivray, Gus Van Go, Sam Willows, Zale Epstein); Lesbian of the Year (co-songwriters Sam Willows, Zale Epstein)
Songwriter of the year (non-performer)
- Elizabeth Lowell Boland: World's Smallest Violin (co-songwriters Amanda Ava Koci, Arthur Remond, Hamid Bashir, Kyle Buckley, Lolo), from Don’t Click Play, Ava Max; Girls Like You (co-songwriters Donny Bravo, Michael Wise, Nathan Ferraro, Sofia Camara), from Hard to Love, by Sofia Camara; Too Pretty For Buffalo (co-songwriters Gus Van Go, Kayleigh O’Connor), from Too Pretty For Buffalo, Baby Nova
- Hayley Gene Penner: Small Hands feat. Raiche (co-songwriters Eren Cannata, Jaten Dimsdale, Jett Gitelman, Skyler Stonestreet), from I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy, Teddy Swims; West End Girl (co-songwriters Alessandro Bruccellati, Blue May, Lily Cooper), from West End Girl, Lily Allen; Woman of Faces (co-songwriters Jamie Hartman, Celeste, Kiddo, Matt Maltese), from Woman of Faces, Celeste
- Mustafa: Rearrange My World (co-songwriters Alexander O’Conner, Ashton Simmonds, Devonte Hynes), Daniel Caesar and Rex Orange County; Have A Baby (With Me) (co-songwriters Bobby Dixon, Ashton Simmons, Bradley Brown, Dalton Brown, Dave Richards, Jordan Evans, Les McCan, Miguel Orlando Collins, Paul Heaton, Teo Halm), from Son of Spergy, Daniel Caesar; There’s a Field (That’s Only Yours) (co-songwriters Alexander O’Conner, Ashton Simmonds), Daniel Caesar and Rex Orange County
- Nathan Ferraro: After You feat. Faangs (co-songwriters Mikkel Cox, Christophe Dalla-Ca, David Guetta, Faangs, Feli Ferraro, Heavy Mellow, Olivier Giacamotto, Tobias Frederiksen), David Guetta, Kiko, Olivier Giacomotto; Girls Like You (co-songwriters Donny Bravo, Michael Wise, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Sofia Camara), from Hard to Love, Sofia Camara; Parking Lot (co-songwriters Sofia Camara, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Mike Wise), from Hard to Love, Sofia Camara
- Tobias Jesso Jr.: La Yugular (co-songwriters David Rodriguez, Dylan Wiggins, Elliot Kozel, Noah Goldstein, Rosalía), from Lux, Rosalía; Daisies (co-songwriters Carter Lang, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon Duenas, Dylan Wiggins, Eddie Benjamin, Justin Bieber, Michael Gordon), from Swag II, Justin Bieber; Man I Need (co-songwriters Olivia Dean, Zachary Nahome), from The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean
Latin music recording of the year
- Índole, Alex Cuba
- Baila y Confía, Andy Rubal
- Vanity, Isabella Lovestory
- La Belleza, Lido Pimienta
- He Sanado Varias Cosas, Mario Puglia