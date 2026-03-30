The 22-year-old Calgarian was also not in attendance for Sunday night's broadcast at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, but many of the nation's biggest legends and brightest stars were to take part in Canada's biggest night in music.

Despite not making an appearance, Tate McRae took home the most trophies at the 2026 JUNO Awards, winning four awards at Saturday night's industry gala, including Single of the Year ("Sportscar"), Artist of the Year, and both Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year ( So Close to What ).

The other big winners at the 55th Annual awards ceremony were Daniel Caesar, who was handed the International Achievement Award and Contemporary R&B/Soul Recording of the Year (Son of Spergy); Cameron Whitcomb, who won two awards for Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year and Country Album of the Year (The Hard Way); and The Beaches, who won Rock album of the Year and made JUNO history for three-peating as Group of the Year.

Joni Mitchell was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Prime Minister Mark Carney, who paid tribute to the 82-year-old folk singer, saying, “Joni’s music didn’t just provide the soundtrack to our lives. She shifted culture, inspired generations and redefined what songwriting could be."

On stage, Mitchell shared how happy she was to be back home with “our wonderful prime minister," adding, "I’m living in the States, and you know what’s happening there. This man is a blessing. You guys are so fortunate."

She was then treated to a musical tribute to her career with the likes of Sarah McLachlan, Allison Russell, Jully Black, The Beaches and Alessia Cara performing her songs. Mitchell even joined in to sing her hit "Big Yellow Taxi."

Nelly Furtado was also honoured with an induction into the Canadian Hall of Fame, which included a video message from Drake, who has long held beef with the JUNO Awards.

In his speech, he explained that Furtado “showed us what was possible and what a Canadian artist could be.”

The superstar rapper also got his jab in, adding, “To the Junos, because you are honouring one of my dearest friends tonight, I will spare you, even though I know you’re still thinking about those six awards that you gave to Shad in 2011 when you snubbed Take Care as I hosted the 40th anniversary of your award show. But listen, that’s neither here nor there. Tonight we’ll let it go.”

And Rush, who kicked off the show with an energetic performance of “Finding My Way,” from their 1974 self-titled debut album, also made history with their first-ever Junos appearance and first performance since the 2020 death of drummer Neil Peart. The band will be returning for a world tour with new drummer Anika Nilles later this year.

See the full list of JUNO Award winners below.

TD Juno Fan Choice Award

bbno$

Cameron Whitcomb

James Barker Band

Josh Ross

Justin Bieber

Karan Aujla

Shawn Mendes

Shubh

Tate McRae

The Weeknd

Single of the year

Options , Cameron Whitcomb

, Cameron Whitcomb Hate How You Look , Josh Ross

, Josh Ross Daisies , Justin Bieber

, Justin Bieber Sports Car , Tate McRae

Cry For Me, The Weeknd

Album of the year

The Hard Way , Cameron Whitcomb

, Cameron Whitcomb Later Tonight , Josh Ross

, Josh Ross Swag II , Justin Bieber

, Justin Bieber So Close to What , Tate McRae

Hurry Up Tomorrow, the Weeknd

Breakthrough artist or group of the year

Cameron Whitcomb

Goldie Boutilier

Jade LeMac

Jutes

Mico

Noeline Hofmann

Sacha

Saya Gray

Sofia Camara

Yung kai

Artist of the year

bbno$

Daniel Caesar

Justin Bieber

Tate McRae

The Weeknd

Group of the year

Arcade Fire

Mother Mother

Peach Pit

The Beaches

Three Days Grace

Classical album of the year (solo artist)

Tchaikovsky: The Seasons , Bruce Liu

, Bruce Liu Zaytoun , Haitham Haidar

, Haitham Haidar Preludes by Chopin, Bach, Rachmaninoff, Messiaen, Górecki , Jan Lisiecki

Awake and Dreaming , Katherine Dowling

, Katherine Dowling Obsession, Marie Nadeau-Tremblay

Classical album of the year (small ensemble)

Current: Missing , ATOM (Artists of the Opera Missing ), Timothy Long & the Continuum Ensemble

, ATOM (Artists of the Opera ), Timothy Long & the Continuum Ensemble Re/String , CC Duo & collectif9

, CC Duo & collectif9 Vivaldi Les Quatres Nations (reconstruites) , Ensemble Caprice sous la direction de Matthias Maute

, Ensemble Caprice sous la direction de Matthias Maute Kevin Lau: Kimiko's Pearl , Mariko Anraku, Conrad Chow, Ron Korb, Rachel Mercer

In an archipelago, Standing Wave

Classical album of the year (large ensemble)

Benedict Sheehan: Ukrainian War Requiem , Axios Men’s Ensemble, the Tenors and Basses of Pro Coro Canada conducted by Michael Zaugg featuring John Tessier and Yuliia Zasimova

Where Waters Meet , Canadian Chamber Choir featuring Sherryl Sewepagaham

, Canadian Chamber Choir featuring Sherryl Sewepagaham Ichmouratov: The Ninth Wave, Viola Concerto No. 2, Cello Concerto No. 1 , Les Violons du Roy conducted by Airat Ichmouratov featuring Elvira Misbakhova and Stéphane Tétreault

, Les Violons du Roy conducted by Airat Ichmouratov featuring Elvira Misbakhova and Stéphane Tétreault Haydn: Symphony No. 43 in E-Flat Major, Hob. I:43 "Mercury" & Symphony No. 49 in F Minor, Hob. I:49 "La passione," Tafelmusik conducted by Rachel Podger

Tafelmusik conducted by Rachel Podger Stravinsky: Pulcinella, Le Baiser de la fée (Divertimento), Toronto Symphony Orchestra conducted by Gustavo Gimeno

Jazz album of the year (solo)

City Lights , Anthony D’Alessandro

, Anthony D’Alessandro Kinda Out West , Aretha Tillotson

, Aretha Tillotson Immersed , Justin Gray

, Justin Gray Deeper Down , Nancy Walker

, Nancy Walker Crossing Paths, Renee Rosnes

Jazz album of the year (group)

Afrokando , Alexis Baro Y la Big Band

, Alexis Baro Y la Big Band Code Red , Code Quartet

, Code Quartet Are You Really Real , Shuffle Demons

, Shuffle Demons Impact , the Steve Holt Jazz Impact Quintet

, the Steve Holt Jazz Impact Quintet East Meets West: Connections, Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra

Vocal jazz album of the year

Under the Lemon Tree , Ale Nuñez

, Ale Nuñez Alex Samaras Meets Judy Garland , Alex Samaras

, Alex Samaras Seascape feat. Norma Winstone & Joe LaBarbera , Atlantic Jazz Collective

, Atlantic Jazz Collective Caity Gyorgy with Strings , Caity Gyorgy and Mark Limacher

, Caity Gyorgy and Mark Limacher Get Out of Town, Laura Anglade

Instrumental album of the year

Lotusland , Aaron Paris

The love it took to leave you , Colin Stetson

, Colin Stetson Ritual II , Crown Lands

, Crown Lands Désert (deluxe) , Jean-Michel Blais and Lara Somogyi

, Jean-Michel Blais and Lara Somogyi Le piano et le torrent, Viviane Audet

Blues album of the year

Sing Pretty Blues , Crystal Shawanda

, Crystal Shawanda Ooh Yeah! , Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne

, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne The Medicine , Miss Emily

, Miss Emily Answer the Call , Secondhand Dreamcar

, Secondhand Dreamcar Hear My Heart, Steven Marriner

Traditional roots album of the year

I Lost My Heart On Friday , Aerialists

, Aerialists Gold and Coal , Cassie and Maggie

, Cassie and Maggie The Moon’s Daughter , Heather MacIsaac

, Heather MacIsaac Heal the Divide , Morgan Toney

Folk Signals, the Southern Residents

Contemporary roots album of the year

Strange Trip Ahead , Mariel Buckley

The Hammer & the Rose , Matt Andersen

, Matt Andersen Purple Gas , Noeline Hofmann

, Noeline Hofmann These Dark Canyons , the Young Novelists

, the Young Novelists Further From the Country, William Prince

Country album of the year

Let Your Horses Run , Brett Kissel

, Brett Kissel The Hard Way , Cameron Whitcomb

One Of Us , James Barker Band

, James Barker Band Later Tonight , Josh Ross

, Josh Ross Golden Child, Meghan Patrick

Adult alternative album of the year

My Second Last Album , Bahamas

Fantasy Life , Begonia

Uh Oh , Patrick Watson

, Patrick Watson Let it Hiss , the Barr Brothers

, the Barr Brothers Humanhood, the Weather Station

Alternative album of the year

Edge of the Earth , Aysanabee

Who Will Look After the Dogs? , Pup

, Pup Saya , Saya Gray

, Saya Gray Sorry, It’s Over , the OBGMs

, the OBGMs All Cylinders, Yves Jarvis

Rock album of the year

Roll With the Punches , Bryan Adams

, Bryan Adams Inertia , grandson

, grandson No Hard Feelings , the Beaches

Metro , the Blue Stones

, the Blue Stones The Damn Truth , the Damn Truth

, the Damn Truth Alienation, Three Days Grace

Metal/hard music album of the year

Heaven Let Them Die , Counterparts

, Counterparts An Insatiable Violence , Cryptopsy

, Cryptopsy Shadow Work , Despised Icon

Antibloom , Silverstein

, Silverstein A Pathway to the Moon, Unreqvited

Adult contemporary album of the year

NU2U , Nuela Charles

, Nuela Charles Conditions of Love Vol. 1 , Rose Cousins

, Rose Cousins Better Broken , Sarah McLachlan

Rebuild , Shawn Hook

, Shawn Hook Believer, Sister Ray

Pop album of the year

bbno$ , bbno$

, bbno$ Swag II , Justin Bieber

, Justin Bieber 7 , Nelly Furtado

, Nelly Furtado So Close to What , Tate McRae

Hurry Up Tomorrow, the Weeknd

Dance recording of the year

Loving You , A-Trak

, A-Trak Do What I Want , Anna Sofia

, Anna Sofia Dominate , Chyl

, Chyl Bet On Me , Debby Friday

I, sabotage, Felix Cartal

Underground dance single of the year

Cosmic Affliction (toi toi toi) , AADJA

, AADJA Main de Fer , Annie-Claude Deschênes

, Annie-Claude Deschênes Icarus , F7

, F7 Phantom Vibrations feat. Teddy Bryant , Gene Tellem

Yeah!, Pacific Coliseum

Electronic album of the year

Channel 303 , Cloverdale

, Cloverdale The Starrr of the Queen of Life , Debby Friday

, Debby Friday Bab El Mdina , Didon

, Didon Shades of Meridian , Èbony

Glow Up, Korea Town Acid

Rap single of the year

Mula , Connor Price feat. Big Sean

, Connor Price feat. Big Sean Pursuit , Freddie Dredd

, Freddie Dredd Unlimited , Nav feat. Playboi Carti

, Nav feat. Playboi Carti Dumb , SonReal and Snotty Nose Rez Kids

, SonReal and Snotty Nose Rez Kids Who's Driving You?, Tobi, Saukrates and Jully Black

Rap album/EP of the year

Keep Your Eye on the Sparrow , Ardn

, Ardn About Time , Connor Price

, Connor Price Misery Loves Company , NorthSideBenji

, NorthSideBenji Dry Cry , SadBoi

Elements Vol. 2, Tobi

Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year

Have a Baby (With Me) , Daniel Caesar

, Daniel Caesar **GOLIATH** , Jessie Reyez

, Jessie Reyez Say Yes , Melanie Fiona

Formed , Savannah Ré

, Savannah Ré Reasons to Stay, Tanika Charles

Contemporary R&B recording of the year

Set Me Free , Adria Kain

, Adria Kain Mirage , Avenoir

, Avenoir Son of Spergy , Daniel Caesar

Paid in Memories , Jessie Reyez

, Jessie Reyez Life 2 , Majid Jordan

, Majid Jordan Therapist, SadBoi

Reggae recording of the year

Ready For You , Exco Levi and Kheilstone

, Exco Levi and Kheilstone Dagga Riddim Cypher , Jojo You Made That, Yung 2nuff, Erin B, Topman Meeko, One Don & Enzooo

, Jojo You Made That, Yung 2nuff, Erin B, Topman Meeko, One Don & Enzooo Deh Yah , Kirk Diamond

, Kirk Diamond Welcome to Paradise , Naomi Cowan

More Reggae (Funk It Up), Samora and Ammoye

Children’s album of the year

Ari Cui Cui et les jeux d'rôles (Les contes classiques en musique) , Ari Cui Cui

, Ari Cui Cui Little Leaf , Chris McKhool

, Chris McKhool All the Earth Speaks , Ginalina

, Ginalina Hip Kids Music, Vol. 1 , Hip Kids Music

, Hip Kids Music Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro "Rhyme Travellers - Back to the Time Machine," Young Maestro

Comedy album of the year

Dragonflies , Adam Christie

Fish From the Jar , Charlie Demers

, Charlie Demers Dawud , Dave Merheje

, Dave Merheje Homesick. , Faris Hytiaa

, Faris Hytiaa I'm Nervous, Robby Hoffman

Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year

Battle at the Beach , Bad Eagle

, Bad Eagle On the Move , Bear Creek

Me & You , Manitou Mkwa Singers

, Manitou Mkwa Singers Anirniliit Suli , Piunguałaq

, Piunguałaq Nakota Tayhunyabi, YB Nakota

Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year

Edge of the Earth , Aysanabee

Lovechild , Sebastian Gaskin

, Sebastian Gaskin Chapter 1 , Shawnee Kish

, Shawnee Kish Siibii , Siibii

, Siibii Sage My Soul, Tia Wood

Francophone album of the year

Dogue , Ariane Roy

, Ariane Roy On s'enverra des fleurs, Fredz

Fredz Les amours de seconde main , JF Pauzé

, JF Pauzé Journal d'un Loup-Garou , Lou-Adriane Cassidy

Dix chansons démodées pour ceux qui ont le cœur abîmé, Pierre Lapointe

Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year

Vulnerable Too , Bridge Music

, Bridge Music Outlaw Gospel , collect.assembly

, collect.assembly The light that leads to you , Elenee

, Elenee Where the Heart Is , Kofi Dartey

, Kofi Dartey Jubilate, Ryan Ofei

Global music album of the year

Bab El Mdina , Didon

, Didon Ghoyoum , Kazdoura

Future Village , Kizaba

, Kizaba Legends , Piqsiq

, Piqsiq Rammana, Salin

South Asian music recording of the year

Afsos , AP Dhillon and Anuv Jain

, AP Dhillon and Anuv Jain P-pop Culture , Karan Aujla

Renaissance , Ikky and Raf Saperra

, Ikky and Raf Saperra Supreme , Shubh

, Shubh By Any Means, Sukha

Album artwork of the year

Catherine Lepage (art director), Simon Rivest (art director), Daniel Lanois (illustrator), Norah Chassagne (illustrator), Régine Chassagne (illustrator, photographer): Pink Elephant , Arcade Fire

, Arcade Fire Jérôme Beaulieu (art director), Etienne Bonneville (designer), Chris de Muri (illustrator), Alina Herta (photographer): Beat Bouquet , Misc

, Misc Kevin Moore (art director), Kyle Joinson (photographer): Tsunami Sea , Spiritbox

Logan Dane Morrison (art director): The Hard Way , Cameron Whitcomb

, Cameron Whitcomb Mykael Nelson (art director), Nicolas Lemieux (designer), Liliane Jodoin (illustrator), Felipe Arriagada (illustrator): Bambini Symphonique, Alain Trudel and Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal

Music video of the year

Bellatores , Adrian Villagomez (Apashe & Vladimir Cauchemar)

, Adrian Villagomez (Apashe & Vladimir Cauchemar) Driving , Adrian Villagomez (Eddie Benjamin)

, Adrian Villagomez (Eddie Benjamin) Luther , Karena Evans (Kendrick Lamar, SZA)

OK! , Shiraz (Haviah Mighty)

, Shiraz (Haviah Mighty) Listen2me, Winston Hacking (Foxwarren)

Jack Richardson producer of the year

Cirkut: Apt. (co-producers Bruno Mars, Omer Fedi, Rogét Chahayed), from Apt., Rosé and Bruno Mars; Abracadabra (co-producers Andrew Watt, Lady Gaga), from Mayhem, Lady Gaga; Disease (co-producers Andrew Watt, Lady Gaga), from Mayhem, Lady Gaga; A Little More (co-producers Blake Slatkin, Ed Sheeran), from A Little More, Ed Sheeran; It Girl, (co-producer Lostboy), from It Girl, Jade; AEOMG (co-producer M-Phazes), from Why Not More?, Coco Jones

Greg Wells: Dancing Through Life (co-producers Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Oremus), from Wicked: The Soundtrack, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Wicked movie cast; Defying Gravity (co-producer), from Wicked: The Soundtrack, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Wicked movie cast; No One Mourns the Wicked (co-producers Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Oremus), from Wicked: The Soundtrack, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Wicked movie cast; Popular (co-producer Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Oremus), from Wicked: The Soundtrack, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Wicked movie cast; The Wizard and I (co-producers Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Oremus), from Wicked: The Soundtrack, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Wicked movie cast; What Is This Feeling? (co-producers Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Oremus), from Wicked: The Soundtrack, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Wicked movie cast

Gus van Go: Killed For Sport (co-producers Baby Nova, Lowell), from Killed For Sport, Baby Nova; Can I Call You in the Morning? (co-producer Lowell), from No Hard Feelings, the Beaches; Did I Say Too Much (co-producer Sam Willows), from No Hard Feelings, the Beaches; Last Girls at the Party (co-producers Aidan Hogg, Georgia Filpo), from No Hard Feelings, the Beaches; Fine, Let’s Get Married (co-producer Lowell), from No Hard Feelings, the Beaches; Too Pretty For Buffalo (co-producers Baby Nova, Lowell), from Too Pretty For Buffalo, Baby Nova

Joel Stouffer: Body, Shawn Desman and Jamie Fine; How to Sing for Money (co-producer Corey LeRue), from How to Sing for Money, Maggie Andrew; Lie (co-producer Shawn Hook), from Rebuild, Shawn Hook; Revelation (co-producer the Knocks), the Knocks, Dragonette; Talk About Me, from Talk About Me, Tedy Sony; Anyways How You Been?, from Was I(t) Worth It?, Sofia Camara

Karen Kosowski: Feels Like Christmas and Sugar Cookie, from Feels Like Christmas, Mickey Guyton; Blood From a Stone, Stoned Alone feat. Caitlyn Smith, Jessica, Jezebel from Golden Child, Meghan Patrick; You Don't Know Me At All, from You Don't Know Me At All, Mickey Guyton

Recording engineer of the year

Jason Dufour: Home (Phillip's Version) , from Home (Phillip’s Version) , Phillip Phillips; Blue Sky Mystery feat. Filter, from Last Night on Earth , Finger Eleven

, from , Phillip Phillips; feat. Filter, from , Finger Eleven John “Beetle” Bailey: All I See feat. Cube, from All I See , Molly Johnson; Smoke 'Em If You Got 'Em , from Crashbox , Monkey House

feat. Cube, from , Molly Johnson; , from , Monkey House L Stu Young: ..Thus Is Why (I Don’t Spring for Love) , from Saya , Saya Gray; Lie Down.. , from Saya , Saya Gray

, from , Saya Gray; , from , Saya Gray Serban Ghenea: The Fate of Ophelia , from The Life of a Showgirl , Taylor Swift; That's So True , from The Secret of Us , Gracie Abrams

, from , Taylor Swift; , from , Gracie Abrams Shawn Everett: 12 to 12, from 12 to 12, sombr; End of the World, from Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus

Classical composition of the year

Cloud Path , Amy Brandon

The Laws of Nature , Andrew Staniland

, Andrew Staniland Kevin Lau: Kimiko's Pearl , Kevin Lau

, Kevin Lau Linda Catlin Smith: The Complete Piano Solos (1989-2023) Vol. 1 - The Plains , Linda Catlin Smith

, Linda Catlin Smith Music for Body-Without-Organs, Nicole Lizée

Songwriter of the year

Ashton Simmonds (Daniel Caesar): Call On Me (co-songwriters Eric Donaldson, Isaac Stalling, Jordan Evans, Matthew Burnett, Rami Dawod); Moon feat. Bon Iver (co-songwriters Dylan Wiggins, Isaac Stalling, Justin Vernon, Matthew Burnett, Rami Dawod, Simon Axel Hessman); Who Knows (co-songwriters Alex O'Connor, Dylan Wiggins, Justin Vernon, Matthew Burnett, Mustafa Ahmed, Romil Hemnani)

Jessie Reyez: **CUDN'T B ME**; **GOLIATH** (co-songwriters Gamal Kosh Lewis, Jeff Gitelman, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson); Ocean (co-songwriters Burns, Calvin Harris)

Justin Bieber: Daisies (co-songwriters Carter Lang, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon Duenas, Dylan Wiggins, Eddie Benjamin, Tobias Jesso Jr., Michael Gordon); Speed Demon (co-songwriters Carter Lang, Daniel Chetrit, Dylan Wiggins, Eddie Benjamin, Jackson Lee Morgan, Tobias Jesso Jr.); Yukon (co-songwriters Carter Lang, David White, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon Duenas, Dylan Wiggins, John Madara, Kejuan Waliek Muchita, Marshall Mathers, Robert M. Crawford, Tauheed Epps)

Tate McRae: Purple lace bra (co-songwriters Amy Allen, Emile Haynie); Revolving door (co-songwriters Grant Boutin, Julia Michaels, Ryan Tedder); Sports car (co-songwriters Grant Boutin, Julia Michaels, Ryan Tedder)

The Beaches: Can I Call You in the Morning? (co-songwriters Gus Van Go, Elizabeth Lowell Boland); Did I Say Too Much (co-songwriters Karah McGillivray, Gus Van Go, Sam Willows, Zale Epstein); Lesbian of the Year (co-songwriters Sam Willows, Zale Epstein)

Songwriter of the year (non-performer)

Elizabeth Lowell Boland: World's Smallest Violin (co-songwriters Amanda Ava Koci, Arthur Remond, Hamid Bashir, Kyle Buckley, Lolo), from Don’t Click Play, Ava Max; Girls Like You (co-songwriters Donny Bravo, Michael Wise, Nathan Ferraro, Sofia Camara), from Hard to Love, by Sofia Camara; Too Pretty For Buffalo (co-songwriters Gus Van Go, Kayleigh O’Connor), from Too Pretty For Buffalo, Baby Nova

Hayley Gene Penner: Small Hands feat. Raiche (co-songwriters Eren Cannata, Jaten Dimsdale, Jett Gitelman, Skyler Stonestreet), from I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy, Teddy Swims; West End Girl (co-songwriters Alessandro Bruccellati, Blue May, Lily Cooper), from West End Girl, Lily Allen; Woman of Faces (co-songwriters Jamie Hartman, Celeste, Kiddo, Matt Maltese), from Woman of Faces, Celeste

Mustafa: Rearrange My World (co-songwriters Alexander O’Conner, Ashton Simmonds, Devonte Hynes), Daniel Caesar and Rex Orange County; Have A Baby (With Me) (co-songwriters Bobby Dixon, Ashton Simmons, Bradley Brown, Dalton Brown, Dave Richards, Jordan Evans, Les McCan, Miguel Orlando Collins, Paul Heaton, Teo Halm), from Son of Spergy, Daniel Caesar; There’s a Field (That’s Only Yours) (co-songwriters Alexander O’Conner, Ashton Simmonds), Daniel Caesar and Rex Orange County

Nathan Ferraro: After You feat. Faangs (co-songwriters Mikkel Cox, Christophe Dalla-Ca, David Guetta, Faangs, Feli Ferraro, Heavy Mellow, Olivier Giacamotto, Tobias Frederiksen), David Guetta, Kiko, Olivier Giacomotto; Girls Like You (co-songwriters Donny Bravo, Michael Wise, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Sofia Camara), from Hard to Love, Sofia Camara; Parking Lot (co-songwriters Sofia Camara, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Mike Wise), from Hard to Love, Sofia Camara

Tobias Jesso Jr.: La Yugular (co-songwriters David Rodriguez, Dylan Wiggins, Elliot Kozel, Noah Goldstein, Rosalía), from Lux, Rosalía; Daisies (co-songwriters Carter Lang, Daniel Chetrit, Dijon Duenas, Dylan Wiggins, Eddie Benjamin, Justin Bieber, Michael Gordon), from Swag II, Justin Bieber; Man I Need (co-songwriters Olivia Dean, Zachary Nahome), from The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean

Latin music recording of the year