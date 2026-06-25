Dean Brody, Tenille Arts, Owen Riegling to Perform at the 2026 CCMA Awards

The Canadian Country Music Association® has announced the first round of performers for the 2026 CCMA Awards, which takes place at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon, SK on September 19.

Shining the spotlight on the long-standing contributions Saskatchewan has made to the genre, country music’s biggest night in Canada returns to the province for the first time in nine years.

Set to perform at the event will be triple platinum-certified, 19-time CCMA Award Winner Dean Brody, six-time CCMA Award winners James Barker Band, 10-time CCMA Award winning duo The Reklaws, and three-time CCMA Award Winner Owen Riegling.

Saskatchewan will also see some of their stars take the stage, including Weyburn’s own CCMA Award winner Tenille Arts, Shaunavon’s Hunter Brothers, Hudson Bay’s Kalsey Kulyk, and Rocanville’s multi-CCMA Award winner Jess Moskaluke.

“Unveiling the first wave of performers for the CCMA Awards is always a special moment, offering an exciting glimpse into what promises to be an incredibly memorable night for country music in Canada,” says Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. “This remarkable group of artists each bring something different to the stage, and we’re thrilled that fans across the country get to experience this extraordinary, one-night-only evening live from Sasktel Centre.”

The 2026 CCMA Awards will be available exclusively on CTV and streaming on Crave through the live CTV channel.