Dean Brody and The Reklaws have announced a joint tour that will see the collaborators travel across 22 Canadian cities together later in the year.
After both acts play Ottawa's Broncs & Tanks Rodeo on August 28, they will officially embark on The Hometown Heroes Tour, beginning with Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre on September 24 and Fest2Fall in Cambridge the next day.
The following month, they will then go west to Alberta, Briitish Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, before coming back east to play shows in Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
Three presales will begin tomorrow (May 6), with the general onsale happening on Friday, May 8 at 10:00AM local time. More info here.
The Hometown Heroes Tour Dates:
8/28 Ottawa, ON - Broncs & Tanks Rodeo
9/24 Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
9/25 Cambridge, ON - Fest2Fall
10/30 Grande Prairie, AB - Bonnetts Energy Centre
11/1 Red Deer, AB - Marchant Crane Centrium
11/3 Cranbrook, BC - Western Financial Place
11/5 Abbotsford, BC - Rogers Forum
11/6 Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre
11/7 Calgary, AB - WinSport Event Centre
11/8 Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre
11/9 Moose Jaw, SK - Temple Gardens Centre
11/10 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre
11/12 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Center
11/13 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Center
11/14 Brandon, MB - Assiniboine Credit Union Place
11/17 Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
11/19 North Bay, ON - Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens
11/20 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Ceasars Windsor
11/21 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre
11/22 Owen Sound, ON - Bayshore Community Centre
11/24 London, ON - Centennial Hall
11/27 Moncton, NB - Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick
11/28 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre