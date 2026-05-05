After both acts play Ottawa's Broncs & Tanks Rodeo on August 28, they will officially embark on The Hometown Heroes Tour, beginning with Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre on September 24 and Fest2Fall in Cambridge the next day.

Dean Brody and The Reklaws have announced a joint tour that will see the collaborators travel across 22 Canadian cities together later in the year.

The following month, they will then go west to Alberta, Briitish Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, before coming back east to play shows in Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Three presales will begin tomorrow (May 6), with the general onsale happening on Friday, May 8 at 10:00AM local time. More info here.

The Hometown Heroes Tour Dates:

8/28 Ottawa, ON - Broncs & Tanks Rodeo

9/24 Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

9/25 Cambridge, ON - Fest2Fall

10/30 Grande Prairie, AB - Bonnetts Energy Centre

11/1 Red Deer, AB - Marchant Crane Centrium

11/3 Cranbrook, BC - Western Financial Place

11/5 Abbotsford, BC - Rogers Forum

11/6 Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

11/7 Calgary, AB - WinSport Event Centre

11/8 Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre

11/9 Moose Jaw, SK - Temple Gardens Centre

11/10 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre

11/12 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Center

11/13 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Center

11/14 Brandon, MB - Assiniboine Credit Union Place

11/17 Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

11/19 North Bay, ON - Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens

11/20 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Ceasars Windsor

11/21 Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre

11/22 Owen Sound, ON - Bayshore Community Centre

11/24 London, ON - Centennial Hall

11/27 Moncton, NB - Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick

11/28 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre