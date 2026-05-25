Diplo DJed His Son’s Kindergarten Graduation Party

Diplo is one of the biggest DJs on the planet, having performed on stages such as Coachella, the Grammy Awards and even a hot air balloon at the Burning Man festival.

But the other day the Grammy-winning producer (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr.) played what will no doubt go down as a memorable moment in his career.

“Adding my son’s kindergarten graduation to the list of most important sets of my career,” Diplo wrote in the caption for the video he posted to his socials.

Calling it the “most exclusive party of the year,” the DJ had the five-year-olds in the graduating class losing their minds. He even showed his admiration for their excitement to hearing his latest track, “Two Steppin’” featuring Adrien Nunez.

As the beat was about to drop, Diplo asked the rugrats, “You ready to get crazy? 1, 2, 1, 2,3 go!” And yeah, they got crazy.

Watch the adorable video below.