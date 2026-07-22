Documentary About BLACKPINK’s LISA To Premiere At TIFF In September

Lisa at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

A new documentary about BLACKPINK’s LISA is set to make its premiere in September as a gala presentation at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

Directed by Sue Kim (The Last of the Sea Women), Always Lalisa is an “intimate and transformative documentary” that showcases the K-pop idol–turned–global superstar’s journey to date.

According to Sony Music Vision, the doc follows LISA “for the first time since childhood, [as] she steps away from BLACKPINK for a year of independence. With the clock ticking before her return to the group, LISA confronts the fear and pressure of launching a solo career, pursuing acting, and building a brand, while yearning to maintain a personal life beyond the spotlight.”

LISA (real name Lalisa Manobal) has had a busy year, serving on the Met Gala host committee, performing “Goals,” her collaboration with Anitta and Rema at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, and starring in the new Extraction spin-off film, TYGO.

The 29-year-old pop star is also said to be working on the follow-up to her debut album, 2025’s Alter Ego, ahead of VIVA LA LISA, her upcoming Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November.