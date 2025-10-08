The 79-year-old country music icon gave her fans a sigh of relief on Wednesday (October 8) afternoon when she posted a video to her socials confirming, "I ain’t dead yet!"

Dolly's younger sister, Freida Parton, caused worry for Dolly's fans when she posted on Facebook that she had “been all night praying for my sister, Dolly," noting that "many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Freida later updated her post, explaining, “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.”

In the video, Dolly stated, "I know lately everyone thinks I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here! I wanted to put everyone’s mind at ease.”

“I appreciate your prayers. I want you to know I’m okay," she continued. "I’ve got some problems that I’ve mentioned. Back when my husband was sick… when he passed, I didn’t take care of myself. I let a lot of things do that I should have taken care of. When I got around to it, the doctor said, ‘We need to take care of this, we need to take care of that.’ Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt where I am having a few treatments.”

“I wanted you to know I’m not dying,” Parton concluded, adding that seeing an AI-generated image of Reba McEntire sitting by her death bed did throw her for a loop. “We both looked like we need to be buried. Oh my lord,” she said.

