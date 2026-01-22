The eight-eye 1460 boot and the 1461 shoe will feature a design by visual artist Pushead used during Metallica’s 1986 Damage Inc. and 1988 Damaged Justice tours. They include a Metallica “M” heel stud, special edition dog tags and an alternate set of laces that read: “Boredom comes from a boring mind.”

Dr. Martens and Metallica have teamed up to launch a footware collection, beginning with a 1460 boot and a 1461 shoe on January 29.

Another 1460 boot comes in an alternate black-on-black edition exclusive to the band's store, inspired by Metallica's game-changing 1991 self-titled album, also known as The Black Album. These come with an “M” heel stud, D-rings, dog tags and alternate laces that say “5th Member.”

On the Dr. Martens website it reads, "Adrenaline starts to flow… Our first creative partnership with the masters of heavy metal and titans of thrash, Metallica. Reworking some of our foundational silhouettes in homage to a band that still delivers music for the outcast and marginalised even as they’ve dominated the charts."

Fans can sign up here to be notified about the Dr. Martens x Metallica drops.

Watch a hype video for the collab below.