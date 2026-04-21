On his socials, the Toronto rapper announced fans could unlock the mystery to his new album's release at "81 BOND STREET DOWNTOWN TORONTO," where the installation occupied in the parking lot of the Bond Hotel.

Drake's long-awaited new album, Iceman , is finally on its way and the release date is somewhere inside a massive ice pyramid that was constructed in downtown Toronto on Monday (April 20).

Fans were allowed to do their best, bringing an assortment of tools to break down the sculpture, including a blow torch, sledgehammer, pick axe and even a hairdryer. Some even climbed atop the 20-foot-tall ice structure.

Just after midnight, however, both police and firefighters were called to the scene to provide some crowd control, as upwards of 800 people had gathered.

Given the city's seven-day forecast, the ice should eventually melt on its own with temperatures averaging the low double digits.

Drake has been pulling out all the stops this week. His ice-cold publicity stunt follows a planned explosion last Thursday (April 16) that startled residents near Downsview Park. The blast was revealed to be part of a project Drake was filming in the area.